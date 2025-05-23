AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.2%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.39%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PACE 5.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
PPL 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.78%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.73%)
SSGC 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,744 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 37,499 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s foreign exchange reserves drop to five-week low

Reuters Published 23 May, 2025 06:08pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $4.9 billion to a five-week low of $685.73 billion as of May 16, according to data released by the country’s central bank on Friday.

The reserves had risen to a seven-month high by $4.5 billion in the prior week.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves.

For the week ended May 16, the rupee notched its second consecutive weekly drop due to sustained dollar demand from local companies and foreign banks.

The currency hovered in a broad 84.6250-85.7225 range during that week, which saw the currency markets react to a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

India’s forex reserves hit seven-month peak

The rupee closed at 85.2125 against the dollar on Friday, up 0.9% on the day, its best one-day gain since November 2022. For the week, the currency rose 0.3%.

Foreign exchange reserves include India’s Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

Foreign exchange reserves (in million US dollars)
--------------------------------------------------
                              May 16       May 09
                               2025         2025
--------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets      581,652      581,373
Gold                          81,217       86,337
SDRs                          18,490       18,532
Reserve Tranche Position       4,371        4,374
--------------------------------------------------
Total                        685,729      690,617
--------------------------------------------------
RBI Reserve Bank of India India’s foreign exchange reserves

Comments

200 characters

India’s foreign exchange reserves drop to five-week low

Pakistan govt to present budget for FY2025-26 on June 10

Govt vows decisive action against ‘India-sponsored’ terrorists after Khuzdar attack

Rupee slightly improves against US dollar

Pakistan extends airspace closure for Indian flights by one month

India to push for international financial measures against Pakistan, source says

Trump warns Apple of 25% tariffs if iPhones not made in US

Pakistan to offer US firms concessions on mining investment in tariff talks, says minister

KSE-100 closes flat after range-bound trading

Sazgar plans NEV rollout by FY26, ups CapEx to Rs11.5bn

‘India should demonstrate maturity’: Pakistan rejects PM Modi’s ‘provocative allegations’

Read more stories