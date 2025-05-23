AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.2%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.39%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PACE 5.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
PPL 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.78%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.73%)
SSGC 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,744 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 37,499 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka’s Mathews to quit Tests after Bangladesh match

Reuters Published 23 May, 2025 04:39pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

COLOMBO: Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews will quit Test cricket after the series opener against Bangladesh next month but will be available for white-ball selection, the all-rounder said on Friday.

Mathews will be 38 when Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in Galle on June 17 in what would be his 119th and final Test.

“The past 17 years of playing cricket for Sri Lanka has been my highest honour and pride,” Mathews said in a social media post.

“I have given everything to cricket and cricket has given me everything in return and made me the person I am today.

“Whilst I bid adieu to the Test format, as discussed with selectors, I will remain available for selection for the white ball format, if and when my country needs me.”

Mathews, who captained Sri Lanka in 34 Tests, has scored 8167 runs, including 16 hundreds, from 118 Tests averaging 44.62.

Mathews made his Test debut against Pakistan in 2009 as a robust all-rounder but a spate of injuries meant he was playing as a specialist batter towards the end.

Sri Lanka Angelo Mathews Sri Lankan cricket

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka’s Mathews to quit Tests after Bangladesh match

Govt vows decisive action against ‘India-sponsored’ terrorists after Khuzdar attack

Pakistan extends airspace closure for Indian flights by one month

India to push for international financial measures against Pakistan, source says

Trump warns Apple of 25% tariffs if iPhones not made in US

Pakistan to offer US firms concessions on mining investment in tariff talks, says minister

KSE-100 rebounds after early fall

Sazgar plans NEV rollout by FY26, ups CapEx to Rs11.5bn

‘India should demonstrate maturity’: Pakistan rejects PM Modi’s ‘provocative allegations’

Economist urges depoliticisation of NFC award, proposes new formula

Rupee slightly improves against US dollar

Read more stories