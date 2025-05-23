Sri Lanka’s Mathews to quit Tests after Bangladesh match

COLOMBO: Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews will quit Test cricket after the series opener against Bangladesh next month but will be available for white-ball selection, the all-rounder said on Friday.

Mathews will be 38 when Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in Galle on June 17 in what would be his 119th and final Test.

“The past 17 years of playing cricket for Sri Lanka has been my highest honour and pride,” Mathews said in a social media post.

“I have given everything to cricket and cricket has given me everything in return and made me the person I am today.

“Whilst I bid adieu to the Test format, as discussed with selectors, I will remain available for selection for the white ball format, if and when my country needs me.”

Mathews, who captained Sri Lanka in 34 Tests, has scored 8167 runs, including 16 hundreds, from 118 Tests averaging 44.62.

Mathews made his Test debut against Pakistan in 2009 as a robust all-rounder but a spate of injuries meant he was playing as a specialist batter towards the end.