AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.2%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.39%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PACE 5.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
PPL 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.78%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.73%)
SSGC 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,744 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 37,499 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Economist urges depoliticisation of NFC award, proposes new formula

BR Web Desk Published 23 May, 2025 03:36pm

The federal government should depoliticise the National Finance Commission (NFC) award by appointing technocrats rather than politicians and revising the distribution formula, said noted economist Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan.

The economist made these recommendations in his report “NFC Award and Population: Has It Distorted Pakistan’s Population?”

Currently, the President of Pakistan constitutes a Finance Commission for five five-year terms under Article 180 of the Constitution. The President may constitute the Commission consisting of non-political figures,“ the report states.

The proposed Commission will have a secretariat with professional and administrative staff to provide research and secretarial assistance to the chairperson and members of the Commission.

Weightage of population in NFC

“Once the Commission is constituted by the President, the government may provide the Terms of Reference (TOR) to the Finance Commission at the beginning of the Commission, based on the priorities of the government,” read the report.

Moreover, the Commission will have the authority to change the parameters as well as their weights for resource distribution between the federal and provincial governments and among the provinces to complete their assignments according to the TOR provided by the government, it added.

Dr. Ashfaque’s report highlights several flaws in the current NFC setup, particularly criticising the overreliance on population as the dominant criterion for resource allocation.

The report noted that from 1974 to 2009, population was the sole criterion, i.e. 100%, used to allocate funds among provinces. However, the 7th NFC Award of 2010 introduced multiple criteria including, poverty/backwardness, revenue collection and inverse population density, but population remained the dominant indicator with 82% weight.

NFC award major reason behind govt’s inability to go after untaxed sectors: economist

The report proposed that the weight of the population is reduced to 25%, with 15% weightage given to the population of the 1998 census and 10% to the population of the 2023 census of each province.

Dr Ashfaque suggested using the income gap as the key indicator for the NFC award, with a 30% weight.

“The larger the income gap of the province with the richest province, the more resources are provided to the provinces to minimise the gap.”

Pakistan Economy NFC award Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan National Finance Commission population weightage

Comments

200 characters

Economist urges depoliticisation of NFC award, proposes new formula

Govt vows decisive action against ‘India-sponsored’ terrorists after Khuzdar attack

Pakistan extends airspace closure for Indian flights by one month

India to push for international financial measures against Pakistan, source says

Trump warns Apple of 25% tariffs if iPhones not made in US

Pakistan to offer US firms concessions on mining investment in tariff talks, says minister

KSE-100 rebounds after early fall

Sazgar plans NEV rollout by FY26, ups CapEx to Rs11.5bn

‘India should demonstrate maturity’: Pakistan rejects PM Modi’s ‘provocative allegations’

Rupee slightly improves against US dollar

Read more stories