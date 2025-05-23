AIRLINK 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.2%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
CPHL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
FCCL 46.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.31%)
HUBC 139.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.99%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
MLCF 74.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
OGDC 211.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.02%)
PACE 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PAEL 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
PPL 169.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.77%)
PRL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PTC 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.25%)
SEARL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.55%)
SSGC 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
TRG 62.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.48%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,756 Decreased By -13 (-0.1%)
BR30 37,591 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.19%)
KSE100 119,141 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 36,270 Decreased By -56.8 (-0.16%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Vaughan says first-innings injury substitutes should be allowed to bat and bowl

Reuters Published 23 May, 2025 02:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NOTTINGHAM: Former England captain Michael Vaughan said substitutes who replace injured players in the first innings of a test match should be able to bat and bowl for the remainder of the contest instead of being restricted to fielding duties.

Under the current laws of the game, injured players can be replaced during a match but the substitute is only allowed to field, with the lone exception being a concussion substitute.

The restriction leaves teams shorthanded with only 10 eligible batters and puts added strain on a bowling corps if the injury was to a bowler.

Zimbabwe’s frontline seamer Richard Ngarava could bowl only nine overs before being helped off the field due to a back injury on the opening day of their one-off test against England on Thursday.

England’s top three batters then feasted on Zimbabwe’s pedestrian attack, with each of them smashing a hundred as the hosts racked up 498-3.

“Injury replacements should be permitted in test cricket in the first innings of the game,” Vaughan told BBC Sport.

“If there’s a genuine injury in the first innings, it affects the game and the entertainment, which fans pay money to watch. The first innings is a good cut-off to make it fair.”

Former Zimbabwe seamer Henry Olonga said substitutes should be allowed to bat or bowl regardless of when they enter a match.

“I’m open to the idea of substitutes, perhaps with a limited number, but not necessarily like-for-like and not only restricted to injuries,” the 48-year-old said.

“If you want to grow the game globally, then make it more like other sports where subs are allowed.

England openers made brisk start against Zimbabwe

“Think of football, tactically if a game is going in a certain way, substitutes can be used to tweak the direction.”

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodian of cricket’s laws, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Michael Vaughan Henry Olonga

Comments

200 characters

Vaughan says first-innings injury substitutes should be allowed to bat and bowl

KSE-100 rebounds after early fall

‘India should demonstrate maturity’: Pakistan rejects PM Modi’s ‘provocative allegations’

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against the US dollar

Rs44bn penalty on sugar mills: CAT remands case to CCP for rehearing

Bolan Castings extends shutdown amid weak demand

SBP to remain closed on Wednesday, May 28

South Africans exasperated by Trump false claims during Ramaphosa meeting

Pakistan discusses priority areas under CPF with World Bank team

No support for IMF terms unless IK given access to PTI leaders: CM

NA body informed: sales tax imposition at import stage under EFS likely

Read more stories