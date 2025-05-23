AIRLINK 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.2%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
CPHL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
FCCL 46.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.31%)
HUBC 139.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.99%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
MLCF 74.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
OGDC 211.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.02%)
PACE 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PAEL 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
PPL 169.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.77%)
PRL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PTC 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.25%)
SEARL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.55%)
SSGC 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
TRG 62.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.48%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,756 Decreased By -13 (-0.1%)
BR30 37,591 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.19%)
KSE100 119,141 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 36,270 Decreased By -56.8 (-0.16%)
Bond bulls buy into market despite rise in yields and heavy debt supply

Reuters Published 23 May, 2025 11:39am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields edged lower in early trade on Friday as investors stepped in after a late-session sell-off the previous day, though attention remained on the upcoming weekly debt auction.

The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond was at 6.2121% as of 09:45 a.m. IST, compared with the previous close of 6.2339%.

The 2034 bond yield was at 6.2534% after settling at 6.2726%.

New Delhi will raise 270 billion rupees ($3.14 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday.

The auction includes the liquid five-year bond, the yield on which has been below the central bank’s repo rate of 6.00% over the last few days, highlighting strong investor appetite for shorter end of the curve.

“Any uptick in bond yields is will persistently see buyers, with the new benchmark bond yield providing trading opportunities, as it moves above 6.20%,” trader with a private bank said.

Indian bond yields have been choppy this week, witnessing bouts of buying on bets of more policy easing, and some selling amid the constant upward move in US Treasury yields.

India bond yields witness upside bias as Treasury yields spike

The 10-year US yield eased on Thursday but stayed above 4.50%, as investors continued to monitor the progress of a tax bill that will likely worsen the US budget deficit.

Locally, the Reserve Bank of India is expected to cut interest rates for a third consecutive time on June 6.

Traders now await the central bank’s dividend transfer to the government, with economists expecting the amount to top the previous year’s 2.1 trillion rupees.

Indian government bond yields

