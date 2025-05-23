AIRLINK 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.2%)
Business & Finance

UniCredit has appealed to court against Italy govt’s terms on its Banco BPM bid, Repubblica says

Reuters Published 23 May, 2025 11:00am

ROME: Italian bank UniCredit has appealed to an administrative court against the “golden power” terms the Italian government has imposed regarding its bid for smaller peer Banco BPM, newspaper la Repubblica reported on Friday.

UniCredit says it is complying with ECB order after Russian revenue rise

The newspaper did not give its sources for the report, and also said the bank did not confirm the reported move.

