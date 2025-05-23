Business & Finance
UniCredit has appealed to court against Italy govt’s terms on its Banco BPM bid, Repubblica says
ROME: Italian bank UniCredit has appealed to an administrative court against the “golden power” terms the Italian government has imposed regarding its bid for smaller peer Banco BPM, newspaper la Repubblica reported on Friday.
The newspaper did not give its sources for the report, and also said the bank did not confirm the reported move.
