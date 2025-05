MOSCOW: Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday its air defence systems had downed 112 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 24 over the Moscow region.

Ukraine has intensified drone attacks on Russia in the past several days, forcing temporary shutdowns of Russian airports.

On Thursday Russia said it had fired an Iskander-M missile at part of the city of Pokrov in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region.