Japan’s tariff envoy to visit US around May 30 to meet Bessent, sources say

Reuters Published 23 May, 2025 07:54am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s top tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa intends to visit the United States again on May 30 for a fourth round of trade talks, just one week after this weekend’s visit, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

During the trip next week, Akazawa aims to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, whom the sources said will not be able to join this weekend’s third round of talks involving Akazawa, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

A significant divide persists between Washington, which remains reluctant to cut auto and steel tariffs, and Tokyo, which has asked for their elimination, making the outcome of the ongoing negotiations uncertain.

“Our position remains unchanged … that we strongly demand the elimination of U.S. tariffs, but we must reach an agreement,” Economic Revitalisation Minister Akazawa told reporters on Friday before departing for Washington.

“An agreement requires mutually ‘win-win’ or acceptable terms, so we aim to find common ground after thoroughly considering the U.S. side’s proposals and perspectives.”

When asked if Bessent would be at this weekend’s talks, Akazawa dodged a direct answer, saying attendance of U.S. counterparts should depend on each official’s schedules.

Japan’s economy shrinks more than expected as US tariff hit looms

TV Tokyo reported on Thursday that in an earlier unofficial phone conversation Bessent had told Akazawa he was reluctant to meet with him until next week.

To protect the auto industry, the backbone of its economy, Japan is prepared to offer cooperation in shipbuilding, lighter certification requirements for imported vehicles, and higher imports of corn and soybeans, one of the sources told Reuters.

