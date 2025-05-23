AIRLINK 166.40 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.95%)
Pakistan

Ministry warns: India not authorised to construct dams or structures

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 23 May, 2025 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Water Resources has issued a stern warning, declaring that India is not authorized to construct dams or structures that obstruct the flow of water on the western rivers. Any such action, it warned, will be regarded as an act of war and met with an appropriate response.

During a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources presided over by Senator Shahdat Awan on Thursday, a team of Water Resources Ministry—led by Federal Minister Muhammad Mueen Wattoo, Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza, and Pakistan’s Commissioner for Indus Waters, Syed Mehar Ali Shah—provided detailed insight into India’s recent moves to place the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance. The Pakistani officials asserted that India cannot unilaterally suspend the treaty.

“India has already constructed dams on the eastern rivers, which fall under its share, and diverted their water. Now, it is attempting to violate the agreement regarding the western rivers,” said Commissioner Mehar Ali Shah. “India may build hydroelectric projects on the western rivers under certain conditions, but it is not authorized to construct dams or any structure that blocks the natural flow of these rivers.”

He emphasized that if India lacks the legal authority to terminate the agreement unilaterally, then such actions are unacceptable and illegal.

Shah further explained that while India has expressed a desire to modify the treaty, Pakistan has never refused dialogue. “Under Article XII of the IWT, modifications are possible through mutual consent. However, there is no clause that obligates one party to accept the other’s proposed changes,” he noted, adding that discussions have been ongoing since January 2023.

The committee was also informed that water flow in the Chenab River showed a temporary variation lasting only four days, after which normal inflows resumed.

Responding to a question from Senator Humayun Mohmand, Secretary Water Resources Syed Ali Murtaza stressed that Pakistan will not legitimize India’s illegal actions under any circumstances.

