AIRLINK 166.20 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.83%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
CPHL 86.19 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
FCCL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 50.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
HUBC 139.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.93%)
MLCF 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.43%)
OGDC 211.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.3%)
PACE 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PAEL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
PPL 168.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.89%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.91%)
SEARL 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
SSGC 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
TRG 62.84 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,728 Decreased By -41.1 (-0.32%)
BR30 37,453 Decreased By -211.9 (-0.56%)
KSE100 119,114 Decreased By -39.5 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,287 Decreased By -39.9 (-0.11%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-23

Indian aggression in AJK: PM distributes cheques among victims

NNI Published 23 May, 2025 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that after Pahalgam attack in Occupied Kashmir, Indo-Pak war could have taken a dangerous turn and the consequences of the war could have been very dire.

Addressing cheques distribution ceremony among the victims of Indian aggression in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Shehbaz said Pakistan Air Force gave a befitting reply to Indian and shot down 6 Indian warplanes, which compelled India knelt down and requested a ceasefire.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq said that after Pahalgam attack, three thousand Kashmiris had been disappeared. Azad Kashmir Prime Minister stressed the construction of community bunkers. He said in the coming days, the nation may face same situation as India continued war rhetoric.

AJK IIOJK Kashmiris Pakistan Air Force PM Shehbaz Sharif Indian aggression Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

Indian aggression in AJK: PM distributes cheques among victims

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 400 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against the US dollar

NA body informed: ST imposition at import stage under EFS likely

High-potential consumer items: Govt mulling imposing FED

Pakistan’s economic turnaround wins global recognition: World Bank

NA passes ‘Off the Grid (CPP) Levy Bill’

March 2025: Nepra may approve Rs3.50 negative adjustment

PM optimistic about growth prospects

Power sector reforms high priority: PM

NA panel defers Income Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025

Read more stories