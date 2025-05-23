Indian aggression in AJK: PM distributes cheques among victims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that after Pahalgam attack in Occupied Kashmir, Indo-Pak war could have taken a dangerous turn and the consequences of the war could have been very dire.

Addressing cheques distribution ceremony among the victims of Indian aggression in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Shehbaz said Pakistan Air Force gave a befitting reply to Indian and shot down 6 Indian warplanes, which compelled India knelt down and requested a ceasefire.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq said that after Pahalgam attack, three thousand Kashmiris had been disappeared. Azad Kashmir Prime Minister stressed the construction of community bunkers. He said in the coming days, the nation may face same situation as India continued war rhetoric.