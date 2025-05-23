AIRLINK 165.70 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.53%)
Pakistan

SAU VC urges youth to transform academic projects into startups

Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2025 06:13am

HYDERABAD: The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, has urged university students to view their final-year research projects as potential startups that can play a vital role in Pakistan’s economic development.

Speaking at a seminar titled “Unlock the Startup in Your FYP (Final Year Project),” held at the Dr. A. M. Shaikh Auditorium on Thursday, The event was organized in collaboration with SAU’s Business Incubation Centre (BIC), the IEEE SAU Student Branch, and the National Incubation Centre (NIC) Hyderabad.

Dr. Siyal highlighted that students should not see their final-year projects as the conclusion of their academic journey but as a starting point for innovative and impact-driven enterprises. He encouraged students, especially those in agriculture, veterinary sciences, information technology, and social sciences, to convert their academic ideas into business solutions addressing critical challenges such as climate change, food security, and exploitation of farmers by middlemen.

The keynote address was delivered by Waqar bin Azhar, Assistant Manager for Startup Engagement at NIC Hyderabad, who underscored that while financial resources are limited, creativity and execution can overcome these barriers. He stressed that Pakistan requires innovators more than job seekers, and startups based on scalable ideas can fill significant gaps in the economy.

Program Director at NIC Hyderabad, Sana Shah, cited global examples of successful idea-driven companies such as Uber, Foodpanda, Daraz, Amazon, and BYJU’S, which began their journey without substantial capital but grew into multinational enterprises.

Dr. Muhammad Saleem Sarki, Director of SAU’s Business Incubation Centre, stated that the university is mentoring students to develop entrepreneurial solutions tailored to national agricultural needs through locally developed technologies and business models. He added that the BIC plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between research and the marketplace by providing training, guidance, and industry linkages.

