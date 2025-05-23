AIRLINK 166.50 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.01%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
CPHL 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.49%)
FCCL 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
FFL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 50.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
HUBC 139.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 74.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
OGDC 211.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.36%)
PACE 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PAEL 43.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
PPL 168.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.13%)
PRL 32.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.18%)
PTC 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.61%)
SEARL 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
SSGC 34.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
SYM 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TRG 62.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
WAVESAPP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,728 Decreased By -41.1 (-0.32%)
BR30 37,453 Decreased By -211.9 (-0.56%)
KSE100 119,001 Decreased By -152.3 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,245 Decreased By -81.5 (-0.22%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-23

Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2025: NA body postpones discussion

Wasim Iqbal Published May 23, 2025 Updated May 23, 2025 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Petroleum Division of the National Assembly on Thursday recommended the Off the Grid (Captive Power Plants) Levy Bill, 2025 for passage in the National Assembly.

However, it postponed further discussion on the Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to allow more time for a comprehensive review and informed recommendations.

The committee was held here under the chairmanship of Syed Mustafa Mehmood.

At the outset, the committee confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting held on April 29, 2025, and extended a warm welcome to the federal minister for petroleum division, members of the committee, and officials from various ministries, divisions, and departments for their presence. The committee also offered Fatiha Khwani for the martyrs of the suicide attack in Khuzdar, Balochistan that occurred a day earlier.

The chair congratulated the members and attendees in light of recent national developments, especially acknowledging the commendable efforts of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in managing sensitive situations with India. He reiterated the committee’s full support for the Armed Forces and expressed national pride in their professionalism and dedication to safeguarding the country’s interests.

The Federal Minister for Petroleum Division gave a detailed briefing on the “Off the Grid (Captive Power Plants) Levy Bill, 2025,” highlighting its significance as part of Pakistan’s commitments under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility.

He noted that while the phase-out of captive power generation had long been under consideration, its implementation had been delayed due to prolonged political and economic constraints.

The minister emphasised that transitioning industries from captive power systems to the national grid is intended to optimise surplus electricity generation, improve efficiency in the power sector, and relieve financial pressures on the economy. The minister informed the committee that a comprehensive consultation process had been completed in drafting the bill and acknowledged the instrumental role played by the speaker of the National Assembly in facilitating this process.

He assured the committee that the bill is aimed at serving public interest without disrupting industrial operations and that protections for the industrial sector have been incorporated. He also highlighted high electricity prices as a major concern and underscored the need to fulfill public demand through grid supply. The minister directed that the transition plan prepared by the Power Division be shared with the committee.

The committee also stressed that the ongoing consultation process must focus on quality and inclusivity.

The committee was informed that both the Power Division and Petroleum Division are coordinating closely under the prime minister’s directions to ensure a smooth transition and to address the growing circular debt in the petroleum sector. A Circular Debt Management Unit has been established, and in-camera briefings will be held during the next meeting of the Committee to discuss sensitive aspects of the reform agenda.

Committee Members raised a range of important issues including the performance and reliability of K-Electric in Sindh, challenges being faced by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the future of captive power generation facilities, and the procedures for converting gas meters used for industrial processing.

The meeting was attended by members of the National Assembly including Sardar Ghulam Abbas, Anwarul Haq Chaudhary, Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar, Mian Khan Bugti, Haji Jamal Shah Kakar, Syed Naveed Qamar, Asad Alam Niazi, Muhammad Moin Aamer Pirzada, and Gul Asghar Khan. Also present were Momin Agha, Secretary, Petroleum Division; Masroor Khan, Chairman OGRA; Jam Muhammad Aslam, Additional Draftsman/Joint Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice; along with other senior officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

National Assembly energy sector power sector NA panel Off the Grid CPP Levy Bill 2025 Petroleum Amendment Bill 2025

Comments

200 characters

Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2025: NA body postpones discussion

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 400 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against the US dollar

NA body informed: ST imposition at import stage under EFS likely

High-potential consumer items: Govt mulling imposing FED

Pakistan’s economic turnaround wins global recognition: World Bank

NA passes ‘Off the Grid (CPP) Levy Bill’

March 2025: Nepra may approve Rs3.50 negative adjustment

PM optimistic about growth prospects

Power sector reforms high priority: PM

NA panel defers Income Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025

Read more stories