Key decisions made to introduce reforms within NHA, Motorway Police

Obaid Abrar Published May 23, 2025 Updated May 23, 2025 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan to introduce reforms within the National Highways Authority (NHA) and Motorway Police.

Key decisions were made regarding vehicle fitness, issuance of driving licences and the regulation of traffic systems across National Highways and Motorways.

Federal Minister directed that the Motorway Police be equipped with the latest technology, including the establishment of a state-of-the-art control room and emphasised the selection of top-tier officers for this force.

He also instructed authorities to collaborate with internationally-recognised institutions for the issuance of driving licenses to ensure that negligence or carelessness does not put lives at risk.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan stated that officers who are incompetent or fail to meet merit-based criteria have no place within the department.

He stressed that speed limits on motorways must be strictly enforced without any compromise.

Furthermore, the federal minister directed prompt action to launch Air Ambulance Service along National Highways, reaffirming that saving lives is a top priority.

He advised NHA officials to study traffic systems from other developed countries to align Pakistan’s infrastructure with global standards. He also called for proposals regarding the establishment of Trauma Centres along the motorways and reviewed recent improvements in the rest areas.

Abdul Aleem Khan instructed to coordinate with all concerned departments to ensure effective implementation of these measures.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, the NHA has opened the Babusar Top Road to traffic ahead of schedule time. This route typically reopens in July but has been made accessible more than month earlier, this year.

According to NHA spokesperson, tourists can now travel to Babusar Top and beyond without difficulty. The spokesperson added that the Highways of Northern Pakistan are a top priority for Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan.

Under his directions, the NHA teams have been mobilised efficiently; notably, the Kaghan and Naran roads were also reopened promptly.

It is noteworthy that heavy glaciers, landslides and other hazardous obstructions have been cleared from the Babusar Top route.

For the first time, the road has been reopened nearly 1.5 to 2 months ahead of the usual timeline, reducing travel time to Gilgit-Baltistan by approximately five hours.

