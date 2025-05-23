AIRLINK 166.50 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.01%)
‘Safe Children, Safe Punjab’: Home Dept launches ‘Good Touch Bad Touch Awareness Campaign’

Recorder Report Published May 23, 2025 Updated May 23, 2025 06:50am

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has launched an awareness campaign for younger children under the vision "Safe Children, Safe Punjab". The Home Department has developed a special animated series to raise awareness about "Good Touch and Bad Touch," and its first episode is released on Thursday.

The animated series introduces two lead characters "Haya" and "Bahadur", the young children who will spread awareness and will educate all the children on how to protect themselves from any kind of sexual abuse.

Haya and Bahadur will guide children in understanding appropriate and inappropriate physical behavior. A powerful message aimed at empowering children has been promoted as part of the campaign: “We won’t fear those who attempt a bad touch; we’ll confront them.”

The spokesperson for the Home Department Punjab said that the campaign will play a vital role in protecting children from abuse and sexual exploitation. “After proper education and awareness, children can recognize inappropriate behavior and report it in time,” the spokesperson added. Punjab Home Secretary Noor ul Amin Mengal directed the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau to actively lead the awareness drive for children protection.

The department has previously recommended the inclusion of content on "Good Touch, Bad Touch" in the school curriculum, a move that emphasizes the government’s commitment to long term child safety.

It stressed the urgent need to educate children about personal safety and called upon parents, teachers and all segments of the society to take part in this critical effort. “Victims of child sexual abuse often suffer lifelong trauma, making immediate awareness initiatives a necessity,” he added.

The campaign also appeals to the public to engage actively and help make children safer while ensuring that perpetrators of abuse are held accountable by the law.

Parents and educators are being encouraged to use the materials from the campaign to teach children how to recognize and report abuse, whether it occurs at home or outside.

