Gilani reaffirms stance against terrorism

Recorder Report Published May 23, 2025 Updated May 23, 2025 06:53am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm stance against terrorism and its commitment to promoting peace and cooperation in the region and beyond.

He said that Pakistan is an important country in the region and has always advocated peaceful resolution of conflicts. He lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for their effective response during recent tensions with India, stating that while India imposed war under the guise of false propaganda, Pakistan’s armed forces and the nation stood united in resisting aggression.

“Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms, both regionally and globally,” he said. “The only path to lasting peace is through dialogue. War brings destruction, while negotiations open doors to resolution.”

The chairman Senate expressed these views during a meeting with ambassadors of African countries, representatives of the United Nations, and conveners of Parliamentary Friendship Groups established in Pakistan, on the occasion of “Pak-Africa Friendship Day” at the Parliament House.

He said that Pakistan is keen to further expand its brotherly, long-standing, deep, and multifaceted relations with African countries, and to promote trade and investment with them.

This forum not only helps strengthen the historical and fraternal ties between Pakistan and African nations but also provides an effective platform for mutual cooperation and meaningful dialogue, he said.

He said that the historical relations and sustainable friendship between Pakistan and African countries are based on deep trust, which continues to strengthen mutual cooperation, harmony, and brotherhood. The chairman Senate termed this splendid heritage as a reflection of shared values like justice, sovereignty, and mutual respect.

Speaking on the economic and trade cooperation between Pakistan and African nations, Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that over the past decade, mutual trade, investment, and cooperation have significantly increased, reflecting a positive and encouraging trend.

On this occasion, he also referred to his recent appointment as the founding Chairman of the “Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference” and expressed his desire to further enhance ties with African parliamentary leadership.

Discussing the future vision, the chairman Senate said that Pakistan seeks a dynamic, effective, and equal partnership with Africa, based on mutual benefit, respect, and shared aspirations.

The conveners of various friendship groups formed in the Senate of Pakistan related to African countries, including Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman, Senator Ali Zafar, Senator Asad Qasim, Senator Jan Buleidi, Senator Abdul Qadir, Senator Bilal Ahmed, and Senator Sardar Gurdeep Singh were also present on the occasion.

