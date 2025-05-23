‘Resources utilized in best interest of citizens’

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar Thursday chaired 45th meeting of the Steering Committee on SDGs Achievement Programme (SAP).

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including ministers of Power, Commerce, Religious Affairs, and Science and Technology, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, federal secretaries, members of the National Assembly, and officials of the provincial government.

The DPM stressed the importance of involving local communities in identifying basic development infrastructure projects. He emphasised the government’s resolve to ensure that resources are utilized in the best interest of Pakistan’s citizens, aligning them with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It was decided that unallocated funds will be surrendered while the implementing agencies were directed to utilise the allocated funds efficiently and responsibly.

