AIRLINK 165.70 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.53%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
CPHL 86.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.55%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 138.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.51%)
OGDC 210.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.61%)
PACE 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PAEL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
PPL 168.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.23%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.46%)
PTC 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.68%)
SEARL 85.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
SSGC 34.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
TRG 62.84 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,726 Decreased By -42.9 (-0.34%)
BR30 37,436 Decreased By -229.1 (-0.61%)
KSE100 118,907 Decreased By -245.9 (-0.21%)
KSE30 36,212 Decreased By -114.4 (-0.31%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-23

‘Resources utilized in best interest of citizens’

Recorder Report Published May 23, 2025 Updated May 23, 2025 06:56am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar Thursday chaired 45th meeting of the Steering Committee on SDGs Achievement Programme (SAP).

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including ministers of Power, Commerce, Religious Affairs, and Science and Technology, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, federal secretaries, members of the National Assembly, and officials of the provincial government.

The DPM stressed the importance of involving local communities in identifying basic development infrastructure projects. He emphasised the government’s resolve to ensure that resources are utilized in the best interest of Pakistan’s citizens, aligning them with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It was decided that unallocated funds will be surrendered while the implementing agencies were directed to utilise the allocated funds efficiently and responsibly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ishaq Dar SDGs Pakistani citizens SDGs Achievement Programme DPM and Foreign Minister

Comments

200 characters

‘Resources utilized in best interest of citizens’

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 400 points

NA body informed: ST imposition at import stage under EFS likely

High-potential consumer items: Govt mulling imposing FED

Pakistan’s economic turnaround wins global recognition: World Bank

NA passes ‘Off the Grid (CPP) Levy Bill’

March 2025: Nepra may approve Rs3.50 negative adjustment

PM optimistic about growth prospects

Power sector reforms high priority: PM

NA panel defers Income Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025

APTMA urges MoF to allow textile industry to import LNG

Read more stories