Pakistan Print 2025-05-23

CPPG holds policy conference at FCCU

Recorder Report Published May 23, 2025 Updated May 23, 2025 07:07am

LAHORE: The Centre for Public Policy and Governance (CPPG) at Forman Christian College (A Chartered University), Lahore, successfully hosted a two-day conference titled “Challenges and Transformations in Contemporary Pakistan” on May 21–22, 2025.

Bringing together leading academics, policymakers, practitioners, and students, the conference featured dynamic discussions on various issues.

Rector FCCU, Dr. Jonathan Addleton inaugurated the conference with his remarks on how such discourse is important in the present times.

The event featured eight thematic sessions over two days, addressing topics such as governance and democratic transition, gender equality and social policy, urban development, social entrepreneurship, migration, terrorism and counter-terrorism strategies, climate change, and youth employability.

Keynote speakers and panellists provided valuable insights into Pakistan’s political, economic, and societal transformations.

The conference also featured presentations by young researchers and field experts, encouraging cross-generational dialogue. Panellists comprised of researchers and experts from universities across Pakistan. Scholars from Iceland, UK and the US joined in online for the discourse. In his concluding remarks, Dr. Saeed Shafqat, Founding Director of CPPG, emphasized the importance of research-led policymaking and inclusive platforms for dialogue.

The conference was widely appreciated for its intellectual rigor, diversity of perspectives, and relevance to Pakistan’s contemporary challenges, reinforcing CPPG’s role as a leading academic hub for public policy and governance in the country.

