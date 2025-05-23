AIRLINK 165.56 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.44%)
Pakistan

12 cases against IK, several co-accused: Arguments sought on defence plea

Fazal Sher Published May 23, 2025 Updated May 23, 2025 07:13am

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), hearing the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack and other May 9 violence-related cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and several co-accused on Thursday, sought arguments on a defence plea requesting a joint trial for all 12 cases.

ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah, while hearing the GHQ attack and 11 other cases at a makeshift court in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, sought arguments from both parties on the defence lawyer’s application requesting the court to conduct a combined trial, citing the similarity of allegations and objectives across all the cases, including the high-profile GHQ attack case.

The jail authorities produced PTI’s founding chairman, Imran Khan produced before the court. PTI’s legal team, Advocate Faisal Malik, and other lawyers as well as special prosecutor Naveed Malik, appeared before the court.

During the hearing, PTI lawyer Faisal Malik filed an application before the court requesting to hear all cases jointly.

Malik argued that trying all the cases jointly would not only serve the interest of judicial economy but also ensure fairness.

“The prosecution itself acknowledges that the objective behind each case is the same,” he stated.

The judge adjourned the hearing until May 29, directing the prosecution to present its response to the joint trial request on that date.

During the proceedings of the GHQ attack case, the court recorded testimonies from prosecution witnesses including Head Constable Qadeer and Magistrate Mujtaba Ali Hassan.

A partial statement from Sub-Inspector Riaz was also recorded.

So far, statements of 27 witnesses have been recorded in this case alone.

Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, while talking to the media outside jail, said that “we sat outside the makeshift court for three to four hours, but we were not allowed to attend the hearing of GHQ attack case.”

She said that “her brother had informed the judge of her presence and requested she be allowed in, but the request was ignored despite judicial orders.”

She claimed that authorities are creating hurdles in allowing family meetings with Khan. She, while quoting Khan, said “PTI founding chairman said that even the basic rights granted to a prisoner are being denied to him.”

“He is not being given books, nor is he allowed to speak with his children,” she said while quoting her brother, adding “he is being kept in complete isolation.”

She said that “Khan said that democracy stands on the foundation of the rule of law and morality, both of which, he believes have been buried in Pakistan.”

She quoted Khan as saying “he is open to dialogue with the establishment for the sake of the country,” but clarified that no one had met with him on May 6 and if anyone within the party talks about negotiations, no one should accept it.

“Those who are talking about any negotiations with Khan, they are not standing with him,” she said.

He termed such reports as an effort to divert public attention from the real issues.

