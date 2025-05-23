AIRLINK 165.75 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.56%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 86.05 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.31%)
FCCL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.84%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 50.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.53%)
HUBC 139.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 74.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
OGDC 211.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.25%)
PACE 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PAEL 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.36%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
PPL 168.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.33%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.3%)
PTC 23.33 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.59%)
SEARL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TPLP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
TRG 62.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.42%)
WAVESAPP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 12,741 Decreased By -27.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 37,512 Decreased By -153 (-0.41%)
KSE100 118,888 Decreased By -265.1 (-0.22%)
KSE30 36,232 Decreased By -94.3 (-0.26%)
Markets Print 2025-05-23

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2025 06:13am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 117,792 tonnes of cargo comprising 78,812 tonnes of import cargo and 38,980 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 78,812 comprised of 48,344 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 17,706 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,497 tonnes of Dap, 320 tonnes of Roc Phosphate & 5,945 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 38,980 comprised of 37,820 Containerized Cargo,238 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 922 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 04 ships namely Mandala, Princess Wafya, Eva Manila & Dsi Pyxis, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 07 ships namely, Sroton, Salaman, Menomonee, Franziska, Zhong Gu Hang Zhou, Chem New York & Pan Spirit from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships,Groton and MSC Guernsey left the port on today morning, while three more ships, One Readiness, Adventure and Maersk Beaufort are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 158,374 tonnes, comprising 129,797 tonnes imports cargo and 28,577 export cargo carried in 3,607 Containers (1,926 TEUs Imports &1,681 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, MSC Falcon-III, Falcon Royal, Gloria and Milaha Ras Laffan carrying Container, Palm oil, Soya Bean Seed and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, FAP and EETL respectively on Thursday 22nd May, while another containers ship ‘Seaspan Calicanto’ due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Friday 23rd May, 2025.

