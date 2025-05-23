Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 117,792 tonnes of cargo comprising 78,812 tonnes of import cargo and 38,980 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 78,812 comprised of 48,344 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 17,706 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,497 tonnes of Dap, 320 tonnes of Roc Phosphate & 5,945 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 38,980 comprised of 37,820 Containerized Cargo,238 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 922 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 04 ships namely Mandala, Princess Wafya, Eva Manila & Dsi Pyxis, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 07 ships namely, Sroton, Salaman, Menomonee, Franziska, Zhong Gu Hang Zhou, Chem New York & Pan Spirit from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships,Groton and MSC Guernsey left the port on today morning, while three more ships, One Readiness, Adventure and Maersk Beaufort are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 158,374 tonnes, comprising 129,797 tonnes imports cargo and 28,577 export cargo carried in 3,607 Containers (1,926 TEUs Imports &1,681 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, MSC Falcon-III, Falcon Royal, Gloria and Milaha Ras Laffan carrying Container, Palm oil, Soya Bean Seed and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, FAP and EETL respectively on Thursday 22nd May, while another containers ship ‘Seaspan Calicanto’ due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Friday 23rd May, 2025.

