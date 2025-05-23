US-Pakistan bilateral ties discussed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday met with US Chargé d’Affaires to Pakistan Natalie Baker, at Zardari House in Islamabad.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation between Pakistan and the United States.

During the discussion, Bilawal appreciated US President Donald Trump’s role in facilitating the recent ceasefire agreement, describing it as commendable and constructive in the broader interest of regional peace.

He also emphasised Pakistan’s desire to enhance trade and economic cooperation with the United States, noting that stronger commercial ties are essential for regional stability and mutual prosperity.

Bilawal stated that Pakistan stands alongside the United States in its efforts to resolve regional conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to continued engagement and collaboration on matters of mutual interest.

