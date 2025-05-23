IWT suspension: NA condemns India’s unilateral decision

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Thursday, unanimously, passed a resolution strongly condemning India’s unilateral decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), terming it a blatant violation of international law and an act of war.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Mueen Wattoo presented the resolution in the House. The House, unanimously, passed the resolution.

The resolution urged the government to take immediate diplomatic and legal steps against India’s “unlawful and unilateral declaration” to hold the decades-old water-sharing agreement in abeyance.

“This House is of the opinion that the government should take immediate steps to condemn India’s unlawful and unilateral declaration to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance in blatant violation of the Treaty, which clearly amounts to an act of war,” the resolution stated.

Lawmakers from opposition and treasury benches expressed their similar sentiments on the issue of water.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani condemned the move and directly accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of pursuing a hostile agenda. He warned that any attempt to stop Pakistan’s water supply amounted to a declaration of war and would not be tolerated.

Earlier, during the question hour session of the National Assembly, the Ministry of the Interior submitted a reply to a question that as part of the campaign against electricity theft, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has conducted 14,859 raids since March 16, 2024. So far, 1,350 inquiries and 1,836 cases have been registered. This has resulted in the arrest of 971 suspects and the recovery of over four billion rupees, he said.

He said that investigations of electricity distribution companies have revealed that, since April 1, 2024, 1389 officers and officials have been found involved in corruption. As part of the effort to stamp the issue out at the roots, 736 inquiries and 193 cases have been registered which have resulted in 261 arrests, he said.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry told the House during question hour that the appointment of the director general of National Cyber Crime Investigation Authority in dealing with cybercrime related incidents has been made.

He said about 500 employees are currently working in it and a proposal has been moved to recruit more people in it.

Responding to a point of order raised by Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi said concrete steps are being taken to reclaim encroached railway land across the country. He said the government is actively pursuing the revival of old railway routes, particularly Rawalpindi-Chakwal Line saying this will also help promote tourism.

The National Assembly was informed that 39 cases of intending Hajj pilgrims who were unable to perform the pilgrimage due to illness have been accommodated by replacing them with other willing individuals.

Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs Shamsher Ali Mazari responded to a calling attention notice raised by MNA Shagufta Jumani and others regarding alleged injustices faced by pilgrims and their replacements.

Mazari stated that all 39 cases were resolved on the basis of blood relations, ensuring that the replacements were close family members. However, Jumani claimed that in such cases, additional charges of up to PKR 700,000 were being demanded from pilgrims.

Responding to supplementary questions, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said the government was ready to assist any other sick pilgrims who may need support.

He emphasised that food arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims followed a merit-based system in accordance with Saudi laws.

