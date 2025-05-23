There will be increase in ‘Honahar Scholarships’ from next year: CM

LAHORE: Announcing to increase the number of ‘Honahar Scholarships’ from next year, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that the charging stations for students’ electric bikes will be established, besides building AI and computer labs in 6,000 government schools, and 50,000 new classrooms in government schools across the province.

Speaking at the Laptop and Honahar Scholarship distribution ceremony at the University of Sargodha, the CM vowed to provide chairs, desks and other furniture in all government schools.

She asked the students to use their right to freedom of expression in a responsible way and verify every news before spreading it further. She noted, “What a political party did on May 9, terrorists and enemies do the same. There can be disagreement with the personalities, but not with the country.”

She added, “I want to see students of government schools equal, if not superior, to private schools. My desire is to see every boy and girl of Punjab progress. After educating the students, we will provide them resources for self-employment.”

The CM said, “Becoming a Chief Minister is easy, but serving the people is a hard task. The purpose of becoming a CM is not to sit in cars and enjoy protocol but to serve them.”

She underscored, “I tell children never to take a step against the motherland, and avoid becoming fuel of sedition and riots, and not to let the country suffer and be ashamed of.”

She said, “The same Air Force that was attacked on 09 May, made us safe and proud by shooting down 05 enemy planes. The same uniformed personnels whose uniforms were pinned on poles on that day, protected our country.” She added, “I want to see pens and laptops instead of guns in the hands of students. I am with Pakistan, not with those who cause sedition and riots. I will take every step to make the future of students bright in the next four years, this is my promise.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Punjab had resources earlier too, there was money too, but now money is being spent on people, it is not going into the pockets.” She added, “One has to work hard to make bread cheap. The hard work of the Provincial Education Minister is visible everywhere.”

The CM congratulated Rana Sikander Hayat, Secretary Higher Education and their entire team for materialising her dreams.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025