Indomitable spirit of female empowerment celebrated

KARACHI: In a vibrant celebration of talent, creativity and the indomitable spirit of female empowerment, SM Lumière, led by its Founder and CEO Shagufta Munaf, hosted a powerful event honoring the achievements and courage of women in the city.”

The event served as a dynamic platform for women entrepreneurs, creative and professionals to showcase their work, share their success stories, and engage in a spirited exchange of ideas and experiences. With an atmosphere brimming with community support, the event featured interactive stalls, live art, calligraphy, games, and inspirational stage segments that kept the energy high and hearts full.

With grace and enthusiasm, the host Amna invited a series of women to the stage, each sharing their journey and achievements. Among them were Asma Noreen, a jewelry and dress designer; Asma Ibrahim, a wellness and beauty entrepreneur; Fatima Masood, who launched her designer wear collection during the event, showcasing elegance, cultural depth, and craftsmanship; Samiya Mohammad, a community builder and mentor; Nafeela, a calligraphy artist who gifted her work to the event team; Abeer Murrawat, a live art performer who created her piece during the event; Afreen, an entrepreneur and active team supporter; Mahira Anees, an inspirational contributor; and Nusrat Jabeen, a passionate business participant.

Fatima Masood’s designer showcase captivated the audience with its originality and grace. Unveiled during a live walk segment, her collection was brought to life by the elegance of models Fouzia, Bushra, Atifa, Farah, and Sumbla, who highlighted Fatima’s vision on stage with charm and professionalism. A special mention was given to Samira Zahid, whose creative stage setup added a polished and visually appealing ambiance to the evening, enhancing the event’s professional tone.

In her heartfelt speech, Shagufta Munaf addressed the audience: “Assalamu Alaikum and a very good evening to all of you. It gives me immense joy to welcome you all to Talent Fiesta, an event that is very close to my heart. Tonight is not just about performances — it’s about passion, courage, and celebrating the spark that makes each of us unique.”

When she started SM Lumière, her goal was simple: to create a platform where women, families, and youth could connect, grow, and shine. Seeing this beautiful gathering, she felt deeply grateful and proud. To all the participants, she extended heartfelt thanks for having the confidence to showcase their talent. It takes real courage to stand in front of an audience, and tonight, they had already won by simply showing up.

To the guests and supporters, she expressed her sincere appreciation for being part of the journey. Their encouragement meant everything. And finally, to her amazing team and well-wishers, she offered her deepest gratitude, acknowledging that none of it would have been possible without their love and support. Together, they would continue to lift each other up, celebrate talent in all its forms, and make the night a memory to cherish.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025