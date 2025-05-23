Gold prices plunge

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday took a big plunge, reflecting the global bullion market’s bearish trend, sinking under $3,300 per ounce, traders said.

World’s fluctuating bullion market lost $19 to rest at $3,291 per ounce, scaling down the local gold prices by Rs1,900 per tola and Rs1,629 per 10 grams.

The sizeable drop pushed back the gold prices to Rs347,500 per tola and Rs297,925 per 10 grams, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Domestic silver prices fell by Rs38 and Rs33, dropping to Rs3,428 per tola and Rs2,938 per 10 grams, respectively. The global silver prices stood at $33 per ounce, the association added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025