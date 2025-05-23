Markets Print 2025-05-23
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Thursday (May 22, 2025).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 10.94 11.44
2-Week 10.94 11.44
1-Month 10.96 11.46
3-Month 11.12 11.37
6-Month 11.14 11.39
9-Month 11.13 11.63
1-Year 11.14 11.64
Data source: SBP
