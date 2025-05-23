AIRLINK 165.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.55%)
BOP 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
FLYNG 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.82%)
HUBC 138.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
OGDC 210.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.61%)
PACE 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PAEL 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
PPL 168.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.37%)
PRL 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.61%)
PTC 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.55%)
SEARL 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
SSGC 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
SYM 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TRG 62.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,741 Decreased By -27.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 37,507 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.42%)
KSE100 118,883 Decreased By -269.8 (-0.23%)
KSE30 36,205 Decreased By -121.4 (-0.33%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-23

Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Thursday (May 22, 2025). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 23 May, 2025 06:13am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Thursday (May 22, 2025).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      10.94    11.44
2-Week      10.94    11.44
1-Month     10.96    11.46
3-Month     11.12    11.37
6-Month     11.14    11.39
9-Month     11.13    11.63
1-Year      11.14    11.64
==========================

Data source: SBP

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KIBOR Kibor interbank offered rates

Comments

200 characters

Kibor interbank offered rates

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 400 points

NA body informed: ST imposition at import stage under EFS likely

High-potential consumer items: Govt mulling imposing FED

Pakistan’s economic turnaround wins global recognition: World Bank

NA passes ‘Off the Grid (CPP) Levy Bill’

March 2025: Nepra may approve Rs3.50 negative adjustment

PM optimistic about growth prospects

Power sector reforms high priority: PM

NA panel defers Income Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025

APTMA urges MoF to allow textile industry to import LNG

Read more stories