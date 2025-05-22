AIRLINK 164.83 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.68%)
World

Homeland Security blocks Harvard’s ability to enroll international students

Reuters Published 22 May, 2025 11:39pm
People sit on the grass at the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., April 15, 2025. REUTERS
People sit on the grass at the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., April 15, 2025. REUTERS

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has revoked Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students, and will force existing students to transfer to other schools or lose their legal status, the Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered the department to terminate the Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification, the department said in a statement.

Harvard called the action illegal.

The move comes after Harvard refused to provide information Noem had previously demanded about some foreign student visa holders who attend the university, the department said.

“This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus,” Noem said.

Harvard sees $2.2bn funding freeze after defying Trump

“It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments.”

Harvard said the move a retaliatory action that threatens serious harm to the university.

“The government’s action is unlawful. We are fully committed to maintaining Harvard’s ability to host international students and scholars, who hail from more than 140 countries and enrich the University – and this nation – immeasurably, the university said in as statement. “

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The move marks a significant escalation of the Trump administration’s campaign against the elite Ivy League university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which has emerged as one of Trump’s most prominent institutional targets.

The Republican president has undertaken an extraordinary effort to revamp private colleges and schools across the U.S. that he says foster anti-American, Marxist and “radical left” ideologies. He has criticized Harvard in particular for hiring prominent Democrats to teaching or leadership positions.

Donald Trump Harvard University international students Student and Exchange Visitor Program

