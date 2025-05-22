AIRLINK 164.83 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.68%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.03%)
CPHL 85.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
FCCL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1%)
FFL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 50.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.38%)
HUBC 140.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
MLCF 74.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.53%)
OGDC 211.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.86%)
PACE 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
PAEL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
PPL 170.33 Decreased By ▼ -4.96 (-2.83%)
PRL 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.09%)
PTC 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
SEARL 85.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SSGC 34.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
SYM 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
TPLP 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
TRG 62.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.13%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,763 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.83%)
BR30 37,617 Decreased By -580.5 (-1.52%)
KSE100 119,153 Decreased By -778.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 36,326 Decreased By -270.4 (-0.74%)
May 22, 2025
US stocks dip as bond yields rise on Trump tax bill progress

Published May 22, 2025 Updated May 22, 2025 07:04pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks edged lower early Thursday after the House of Representatives approved President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax relief, sparking further increases in US Treasury bond yields.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 41,829.75.

The broad-based S&P 500 also declined 0.1 percent to 5,837.36, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.4 percent to 19,535.10.

The bill extends for 10 years tax cuts enacted under Trump’s 2017 legislation, while enacting cuts to social safety net programs. It must now pass to the Senate, who are expected to make extensive revisions, before reaching Trump’s desk.

US stocks decline as bond yields jump again

While investors welcome the tax cuts, they have been unnerved by forecasts that the proposal will add trillions of dollars in US debt.

The yield on the 30-year US Treasury bond rose to 5.12 percent, while the 10-year Treasury note also rose.

The rising rates are “the market’s way of signaling a lack of confidence in the US government and its policy direction,” said Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

