AIRLINK 160.53 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (2.84%)
BOP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
CNERGY 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.85%)
CPHL 85.66 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.04%)
FCCL 46.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 52.71 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.56%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.56%)
HUMNL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.2%)
KOSM 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.68%)
MLCF 76.31 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.91%)
OGDC 213.74 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (1.93%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.29%)
PAEL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
POWER 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 175.29 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.29%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.85%)
PTC 23.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.32%)
SEARL 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.1%)
SSGC 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
SYM 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.94%)
TELE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
TPLP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.98%)
TRG 63.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.71%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.64%)
BR100 12,870 Increased By 163.6 (1.29%)
BR30 38,197 Increased By 575.6 (1.53%)
KSE100 119,931 Increased By 960.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 36,597 Increased By 313.5 (0.86%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks decline as bond yields jump again

AFP Published 21 May, 2025 07:43pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks fell early Wednesday as markets monitored congressional activity on US President Donald Trump’s tax cut proposal, while Treasury bond yields pushed higher.

The yield on the 30-year US Treasury bond surged back above five percent following reports that House Republican leaders agreed to a bigger tax deduction for highly-taxed US states – a move that could boost the proposal’s odds in Congress but likely also increases the deficit.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.9 percent at 42,315.44.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.5 percent to 5,911.90, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.3 percent at 19,077.10.

Wall St falls after Moody’s surprise downgrade

Activity on Capitol Hill has taken center stage this week, while top finance leaders from the G7 group of nations gather in Canada for talks touching on the war in Ukraine and trade negotiations in the wake of Trump’s tariff onslaught.

Among individual companies, big-box chain Target slid 6.8 percent following another disappointing earnings release.

The chain announced a number of leadership changes to “build more speed and agility in how we operate,” said Chief Executive Brian Cornell.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks decline as bond yields jump again

At least 3 children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus attack

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 settles with over 950 points gain

PMEX set to launch first-ever deliverable contract in agriculture products

Rupee reports marginal decline against US dollar

ISPR rejects ‘unfounded, misleading’ allegations over Mir Ali incident

Pakistan eyes Starlink to bridge digital divide amid engagement with SpaceX

Two new polio cases confirmed in KP; total reaches to 10 in 2025

Pakistani diplomat declared persona non grata by India, ordered to leave in 24 hours

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan hold trilateral meeting

Pakistan establishes Digital Assets Authority to regulate crypto, blockchain

Read more stories