Person shot by security guards outside CIA headquarters

WASHINGTON: Security guards shot a person early on Thursday outside CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, according to media reports.

The shooting was not fatal, a person with knowledge of the matter told NBC.

A CIA spokesperson did not confirm the shooting. “There was a security incident that law enforcement responded to outside CIA headquarters,” the spokesperson said.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. (0800 GMT), a Fairfax police spokesperson told ABC News.

The intelligence agency said in an X post that the main gate at CIA’s Langley compound was closed and directed employees to seek alternate routes.

The shooting incident came after two Israeli Embassy staffers were killed by a lone gunman in downtown Washington, on Wednesday night. There was no indication the incidents were related.