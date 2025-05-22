AIRLINK 164.83 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.68%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.03%)
CPHL 85.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
FCCL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1%)
FFL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 50.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.38%)
HUBC 140.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
MLCF 74.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.53%)
OGDC 211.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.86%)
PACE 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
PAEL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
PPL 170.33 Decreased By ▼ -4.96 (-2.83%)
PRL 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.09%)
PTC 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
SEARL 85.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SSGC 34.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
SYM 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
TPLP 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
TRG 62.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.13%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,763 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.83%)
BR30 37,617 Decreased By -580.5 (-1.52%)
KSE100 119,153 Decreased By -778.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 36,326 Decreased By -270.4 (-0.74%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s IndusInd rebounds on bets bank has come clean on accounting issues

Reuters Published 22 May, 2025 04:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU/MUMBAI: Shares of India’s IndusInd Bank rebounded from sharp falls on Thursday on bets that the worst was behind the private lender, a day after it logged a record quarterly loss, hit by past accounting discrepancies.

Its stock swung wildly through the day, losing as much as 6% in the morning session to hit an intraday low of 725.8 rupees and then recovering to climb as much as 9.8% to 796.7 rupees, an intraday high. It closed 2% higher.

IndusInd disclosed in March that years of incorrect accounting of internal derivative trades led to a $230 million hit to its accounts. Separately, an internal audit of its microfinance business found that around $80 million was incorrectly recorded as interest over three quarters.

On Wednesday, the lender posted its largest-ever quarterly loss and said it suspected fraud by some employees led to accounting lapses.

The bank’s financials reflect full and fair representation of all the concerns brought to its attention, IndusInd Bank’s Chairman Sunil Mehta said in a post-earnings conference call on Wednesday.

Six officials of India’s IndusInd Bank under investigation for insider trading, sources say

The lender’s promoter IndusInd International Holdings was committed to infusing liquidity into the bank if the need arises, chairman Ashok Hinduja said in a statement. Promoter is an Indian market term for large shareholders.

Yes Securities said the latest quarter seemed like IndusInd’s “attempt to come clean.”

Jefferies analysts added that while uncertainty and low profitability will remain concerns for the bank, “historical trends indicate that current valuations are near lows”.

At least six brokerages downgraded their ratings on the stock after the results and 13 slashed their price targets on concerns over profitability and uncertainty over management succession.

IndusInd’s CEO, Sumant Kathpalia, and deputy, Arun Khurana, stepped down last month.

“There is no clarity on new management team, how they gain investor confidence, improve profitability and importantly, whether they will execute better than peers,” HSBC said.

India IndusInd Bank IndusInd

Comments

200 characters

India’s IndusInd rebounds on bets bank has come clean on accounting issues

Trump says US doing ‘big deals’ with Pakistan, India

Sindh announces summer vacation schedule for schools

Pakistan will not get water over which India has rights, India PM Modi says

Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Pakistan Crypto Council CEO Bilal Bin Saqib

Vawda urges tripling defence budget, hails army’s victory over India

Army’s top brass lauds political leadership, youth for steering the nation during Marka-e-Haq

Budget FY26: govt to continue fiscal consolidation, follow IMF guidelines, says Topline

KSE-100 sheds nearly 800 points after volatile trading

Karachi Airport cuts bird strike incidents by 15%, downward trend continues in 2025

Aurangzeb meets OICCI delegation, pledges continued support

Read more stories