AIRLINK 164.83 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.68%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.03%)
CPHL 85.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
FCCL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1%)
FFL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 50.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.38%)
HUBC 140.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
MLCF 74.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.53%)
OGDC 211.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.86%)
PACE 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
PAEL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
PPL 170.33 Decreased By ▼ -4.96 (-2.83%)
PRL 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.09%)
PTC 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
SEARL 85.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SSGC 34.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
SYM 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
TPLP 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
TRG 62.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.13%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,763 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.83%)
BR30 37,617 Decreased By -580.5 (-1.52%)
KSE100 119,153 Decreased By -778.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 36,326 Decreased By -270.4 (-0.74%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indian staffing service TeamLease expects revenue lift from manufacturing, consumer sectors

Reuters Published 22 May, 2025 04:44pm

India’s TeamLease Services expects revenue to grow up to 22% in the financial year starting April 1, driven by job growth in quick delivery, consumer goods, and manufacturing, a top executive said on Thursday.

Bengaluru-based TeamLease works with more than 3,900 companies across various sectors on hiring, counting Bajaj Finserv, Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services, Goldman Sachs, and Dixon Technologies among its clients.

Manufacturing in India — especially in pharmaceuticals and electronics — has picked up in recent years, as government incentives look to boost domestic production when businesses are already looking to diversify their global supply chains.

At India’s economic growth target of 6.5%, revenue at TeamLease should climb 20%-22% in the ongoing financial year, led by a roughly 15% increase in staffing, CFO Dathi said.

Analysts expect revenue to rise 16% to 129.51 billion rupees ($1.51 billion) for the current financial year, according todata compiled by LSEG. Last financial year, it jumped around 20% to 111.56 billion rupees.

India’s hyperfast-delivery sector, with a workforce of over 400,000 people, is a bright spot for jobs in India, with Swiggy ‘s Instamart, Eternal’s Blinkit and startup Zepto expanding rapidly.

However, regulatory issues in hiring in the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors and an artificial intelligence-led slowdown in recruitment in the informational technology services industry will put a damper on growth.

“AI is definitely eating into salaries, and now it has started eating into the number of jobs as well,” Dathi said. “For 10 open positions that are getting created because of attrition, only six or seven are getting filled.”

On Wednesday, TeamLease reported a 27% rise in quarterly profit, as demand for recruitment across industries such as consumer and telecommunication helped boost its mainstay general staffing business.

India manufacturing sector TeamLease Services consumer sector

Comments

200 characters

Indian staffing service TeamLease expects revenue lift from manufacturing, consumer sectors

Trump says US doing ‘big deals’ with Pakistan, India

Sindh announces summer vacation schedule for schools

Pakistan will not get water over which India has rights, India PM Modi says

Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Pakistan Crypto Council CEO Bilal Bin Saqib

Vawda urges tripling defence budget, hails army’s victory over India

Army’s top brass lauds political leadership, youth for steering the nation during Marka-e-Haq

Budget FY26: govt to continue fiscal consolidation, follow IMF guidelines, says Topline

KSE-100 sheds nearly 800 points after volatile trading

Karachi Airport cuts bird strike incidents by 15%, downward trend continues in 2025

Aurangzeb meets OICCI delegation, pledges continued support

Read more stories