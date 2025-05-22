China’s Xiaomi to invest almost $28 billion in core technology R&D over next five years

BEIJING: China’s Xiaomi plans to invest a further 200 billion yuan ($27.8 billion) in core technology research and development over the next five years, founder and CEO Lei Jun said on Thursday.

Xiaomi has started mass producing self-developed Xring O1 chip

Lei announced the decision at an event in Beijing, where the company is due to launch its first electric SUV and advanced mobile chip Xring01 among other products.