Aurangzeb meets OICCI delegation, pledges continued support

BR Web Desk Published 22 May, 2025 04:25pm

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with a delegation from the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), led by President Yousaf Hussain.

The meeting held at the Finance Division focused on the latest results of the OICCI’s Business Confidence Index (BCI) Survey – Wave 27, conducted nationwide during March and April 2025, read a statement released by the Ministry of Finance.

The OICCI delegation presented the findings of the survey, which showed a marked improvement in overall business confidence across the country.

The index rose significantly by 16 percentage points, moving from a negative 5% in the previous wave conducted in October–November 2024 to a positive 11% in Wave 27.

“This positive shift was observed across multiple sectors and was largely attributed to macroeconomic stability, a decline in inflation, and expectations of better business conditions in the coming months,” read the statement.

The improvement was led by the manufacturing sector, with business confidence increasing from negative 3% to positive 15%. The retail and wholesale sectors followed second, showing a recovery from negative 18% in the previous wave to a positive 2% in the latest survey.

Meanwhile, the services sector also demonstrated consistent growth, rising from 2% to 10% positive.

Aurangzeb welcomed the upward trend in business sentiment, viewing it as a strong indicator that the country’s economic trajectory is stabilising.

He acknowledged the importance of maintaining a conducive environment for investment and emphasised the government’s focus on supporting private sector growth and ensuring long-term macroeconomic resilience.

He said that the improvement in business confidence was a reflection of broader reform efforts and collaborative engagement between the government and key economic actors.

Meanwhile, the OICCI President noted that business confidence had steadily improved over the past two years, with the latest surge highlighting the resilience of Pakistan’s business sector and its optimism in tapping into future growth opportunities.

In response, the finance minister affirmed that the government would continue to take necessary actions to sustain this positive momentum.

“Policy consistency, transparency, and proactive engagement with stakeholders, including OICCI members, were identified as central elements of the government’s approach to further strengthening investor confidence and economic stability,” read the statement.

