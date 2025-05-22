Emirates will operate 46 extra flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha

Dubai’s Emirates airline said it is ramping up its operations for this year’s Hajj season, with 33 special flights to Jeddah and Medina operating until 31st May and between 10th and 16th June to support thousands of pilgrims.

Emirates will be transporting nearly 32,000 Hajj passengers over the next three weeks from key points within its network, like the USA, Pakistan, Indonesia, South Africa, Thailand, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Emirates will also operate 13 more flights to/from regional destinations, including Amman, Dammam, Kuwait and Bahrain, to meet high demand during the Eid Al Adha period.

Earlier this month, Emirates reported a record full-year profit, boosted by strong international travel demand on major routes.

This is the first financial year that the UAE corporate tax, enacted in 2023, is applied to the Emirates Group, it said. After accounting for the 9% tax charge, the Group’s profit after tax was AED 20.5 billion ($ 5.6 billion) in the year ended March 31, compared with 17.2 billion dirhams a year earlier.

“This outstanding performance places the Emirates Group as the most profitable aviation group globally in the 2024-25 reporting period, with Emirates reporting the best result in its history to become the world’s most profitable airline,” it said in a statement.