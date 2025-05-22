AIRLINK 165.00 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (2.78%)
China's Lenovo reports 64% profit decline in fourth quarter

Published 22 May, 2025

BEIJING: China’s Lenovo, the world’s largest personal computer manufacturer, on Thursday reported a worse-than-expected 64% fall in fourth-quarter profit, which it said was mostly due to a non-cash decline in the value of warrants.

Lenovo reported revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter ended March 31, which exceeded analysts’ expectations of $15.6 billion, LSEG data showed. Net profit to the company’s owners came in at $90 million, well short of the average analyst estimate of $225.8 million, according to LSEG data.

Lenovo launched its first AI-powered PCs in China last May and followed that with a global rollout in September.

CEO Yang Yuanqing has projected that AI PCs will account for a quarter of Lenovo’s shipments by 2025, potentially reaching 80% by 2027.

China’s Lenovo Q3 revenue tumbles 24% as PC demand slumps

The company has integrated technology from Chinese startup DeepSeek - which has upended the AI sector with its low-cost model - into its devices, including PCs and tablets.

Lenovo’s infrastructure solutions group, which includes servers, posted a 64% revenue increase in the March quarter compared with the previous year.

The solutions and services group, which offers cloud-based software for enterprise clients, reported $2.2 billion in revenue, up 22% from a year earlier.

Lenovo’s Hong Kong-listed shares dropped 2.08% after the earnings release.

They have dipped 1.69% for the year to date.

