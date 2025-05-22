AIRLINK 162.14 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1%)
BOP 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
CPHL 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
FCCL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
FLYNG 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.16%)
HUBC 142.11 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.5%)
HUMNL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
KEL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.78%)
MLCF 76.55 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
OGDC 213.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
PAEL 45.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
PIAHCLA 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PIBTL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
POWER 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
PPL 174.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.19%)
PRL 34.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
SEARL 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
SSGC 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
SYM 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
TELE 7.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
TRG 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.28%)
WAVESAPP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
BR100 12,895 Increased By 25.5 (0.2%)
BR30 38,212 Increased By 14.4 (0.04%)
KSE100 120,420 Increased By 488.9 (0.41%)
KSE30 36,767 Increased By 170.3 (0.47%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

French Open increases purse to record $63.7 million

Reuters Published 22 May, 2025 08:09am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The French Open is elevating its total purse at Roland Garros to about $63.7 million, an increase of 5.21 percent compared to last year.

The prize for the men’s and women’s singles winners is $2.9 million, up almost $170,000 compared to last year.

The event starts Sunday in Paris.

The French Open, annually the second Grand Slam on the tennis calendar, has increased its prize money four straight years after a 2021 decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total purse was $38.9 million that year, and it has seen more than a 60 percent increase since.

US Open venue to undergo $800mn transformation

Among the Grand Slam events, the French Open typically checks in at No. 3 in terms of purse sizes. In 2024, the U.S. Open ($75 million) had the most purse money, followed by Wimbledon ($66.1 million). In January, the Australian Open had a total purse value of around $60 million.

The French Open serves as the first Grand Slam for men’s world No. 1 Jannik Sinner since he was banned for three months for testing positive for the drug clostebol last year.

The 23-year-old made his return for the Italian Open, his home tournament, earlier this month. Sinner reached the final before losing in straight sets to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. With the win, Alcaraz, 22, elevated to world No. 2.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic represents the old guard. He turns 38 on Thursday and will be playing for his 25th Grand Slam title, which would give him the most in tennis history, male or female.

On the women’s side, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will look for her fourth career Grand Slam title in Paris. She lost the Australian Open final this year to Madison Keys.

French Open Aryna Sabalenka Roland Garros

Comments

200 characters

French Open increases purse to record $63.7 million

PSDP budget proposals against indicative ceiling reviewed

Pakistan has $2.5bn surplus in trade with US: Aurangzeb

April FCA: PD seeks Rs1.27/unit positive adjustment

APTMA for removing yarn & fabric from ambit of EFS

Wang, Dar discuss Kashmir dispute, CPEC

Trilateral cooperation: CPEC to be extended to Afghanistan

Ministry launches strategy to regulate digital assets

FBR endorses viewpoint of Senate panel: Undue taxation relocating businesses to Dubai

India’s IWT abeyance action a move aimed at destroying Pakistan’s agriculture, Senate body told

Khuzdar attack on school van: Forces vow to ‘relentlessly pursue’ culprits

Read more stories