French Open increases purse to record $63.7 million

The French Open is elevating its total purse at Roland Garros to about $63.7 million, an increase of 5.21 percent compared to last year.

The prize for the men’s and women’s singles winners is $2.9 million, up almost $170,000 compared to last year.

The event starts Sunday in Paris.

The French Open, annually the second Grand Slam on the tennis calendar, has increased its prize money four straight years after a 2021 decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total purse was $38.9 million that year, and it has seen more than a 60 percent increase since.

Among the Grand Slam events, the French Open typically checks in at No. 3 in terms of purse sizes. In 2024, the U.S. Open ($75 million) had the most purse money, followed by Wimbledon ($66.1 million). In January, the Australian Open had a total purse value of around $60 million.

The French Open serves as the first Grand Slam for men’s world No. 1 Jannik Sinner since he was banned for three months for testing positive for the drug clostebol last year.

The 23-year-old made his return for the Italian Open, his home tournament, earlier this month. Sinner reached the final before losing in straight sets to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. With the win, Alcaraz, 22, elevated to world No. 2.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic represents the old guard. He turns 38 on Thursday and will be playing for his 25th Grand Slam title, which would give him the most in tennis history, male or female.

On the women’s side, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will look for her fourth career Grand Slam title in Paris. She lost the Australian Open final this year to Madison Keys.