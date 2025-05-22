India’s IWT abeyance action a move aimed at destroying Pakistan’s agriculture, Senate body told

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Wednesday that India’s action to place Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) 1960 in abeyance is absolutely unacceptable as it is an act of war and an effort to destroy Pakistan’s agriculture.

This was stated by Minister for Water Resources Moeen Wattoo during a meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources, presided over by the newly appointed Chairman Ahmad Atteeq Anwar.

“India’s move is an attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty. We will go to every extent to protect our existence,” he added. Secretary Water Resources, Syed Ali Murtaza informed the Committee that India has continuously violated the Indus Waters Treaty and is involved in tampering with water, adding that India also attacked Neelum-Jhelum Dam. India has been informed that it cannot unilaterally suspend the treaty.“

Neither there is any provision to put the Treaty in abeyance nor suspension, Treaty is invoked and if India does any violation, Pakistan will approach the appropriate forum for remedy. India is not talking with Pakistan under IWT for the last two years despite Pakistan’s repeated requests, he added.

The Committee was briefed that the office of Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters deals with the implementation of the IWT 1960 signed with India on the sharing of the waters of Indus system on rivers. Under the provisions of the Treaty, the waters from three Eastern Rivers ( Ravi, Suutluj, Beas) have been allocated to India for her exclusive use, whereas the waters of three Western Rivers ( Indus, Jhelum and Chenab) have been allocated to Pakistan, however, from the three Western Rivers, India has been allowed to use water: (i) for domestic use; (ii) non-consumptive use; (iii) limited agriculture use (701,000 acres additional area permitted in India and Indian held part of Jammu and Kashmir in the basins of the three Western rivers i.e. Indus, Jhelum and Chenab);(iv) generation of hydroelectric power( the use is permitted subject to observance of design and operational criteria specified by the Treaty ; and (v) storage works (upper limit of storage has been fixed at 3.60 MAF divided among three Wester rivers basins).

Secretary Water Resources further stated that Pakistan has now increased monitoring of our rivers. Even if India builds dams, it cannot stop the flow of water. If India tampers with Pakistan’s water, it will be considered an act of war, he said adding that on May 2nd and 3rd, there was a sudden rise in the water level of the Chenab River. Diversion of water from Baghliahar dam has also been noticed and this is being raised through proper channel.

“The water increased for 36 hours and then suddenly dropped — we are investigating this. If India is behind this, it would be a violation of the treaty. We are now collecting evidence and will take it to the relevant forum,” Secretary Water Resources maintained.

He said that there are three options in case of a violation: going to the court of arbitration, pursuing diplomatic action, and finally, the military option. India cannot divert water outside the basin. “We will take India’s violation to the international level and to arbitration,” said the Secretary of Water Resources.

Rai Hassan Nawaz, MNA inquired about the truth behind the allegations against former Indus Waters Commissioner Jamaat Ali Shah. The acting Indus Waters Commissioner, Mehar Ali Shah explained that the information in the media regarding Jamaat Ali Shah is not accurate.

He stated that an inquiry had been held against the former Indus Waters Commissioner, Jamaat Ali Shah after making him OSD, however, there is no evidence to support the allegations made against him regarding approaching the appropriate forum against one of the Indian projects.

