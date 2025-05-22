UNICEF condemns attack

ISLAMABAD: United Nation’s Children Fund, UNICEF has strongly condemned the horrific attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan, which reportedly claimed the lives of four children and left dozens more injured, many of them are stated to be critical.

UNICEF extends its deepest condolences to the families who have lost their children and stands in solidarity with all those affected, the fund added in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

“Going to school should never be a dangerous act for any child, anywhere. Yet this is the heartbreaking reality for too many children in Pakistan,” it remarked.

Earlier Wednesday, children in Balochistan set out on what should have been a routine journey—eager to begin another day of learning alongside friends. Instead, they were caught in a brutal act of violence. “Young lives, dreams, and futures shattered. Families devastated, UNICEF said, adding the physical and emotional scars left for child survivors to bear”. The UNICEF urged devastating violence and needless suffering must end. “Enough is enough. Children are not, and must never be, the targets of violence”.

UNICEF promotes the rights and wellbeing of every child, in everything we do. “Together with our partners, we work in 190 countries and territories to translate that commitment into practical action, focusing special effort on reaching the most vulnerable and excluded children, to the benefit of all children, everywhere,” it said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025