AIRLINK 161.40 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.54%)
BOP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
FLYNG 52.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.33%)
HUBC 141.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.24%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
MLCF 76.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
OGDC 214.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.19%)
PACE 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
PAEL 44.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
PPL 175.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.99%)
SEARL 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
SSGC 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
SYM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TRG 63.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
WAVESAPP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
BR100 12,870 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 38,197 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 120,211 Increased By 279.1 (0.23%)
KSE30 36,710 Increased By 113 (0.31%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-22

UNICEF condemns attack

Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2025 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: United Nation’s Children Fund, UNICEF has strongly condemned the horrific attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan, which reportedly claimed the lives of four children and left dozens more injured, many of them are stated to be critical.

UNICEF extends its deepest condolences to the families who have lost their children and stands in solidarity with all those affected, the fund added in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

“Going to school should never be a dangerous act for any child, anywhere. Yet this is the heartbreaking reality for too many children in Pakistan,” it remarked.

Earlier Wednesday, children in Balochistan set out on what should have been a routine journey—eager to begin another day of learning alongside friends. Instead, they were caught in a brutal act of violence. “Young lives, dreams, and futures shattered. Families devastated, UNICEF said, adding the physical and emotional scars left for child survivors to bear”. The UNICEF urged devastating violence and needless suffering must end. “Enough is enough. Children are not, and must never be, the targets of violence”.

UNICEF promotes the rights and wellbeing of every child, in everything we do. “Together with our partners, we work in 190 countries and territories to translate that commitment into practical action, focusing special effort on reaching the most vulnerable and excluded children, to the benefit of all children, everywhere,” it said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

UN Balochistan UNICEF terrorists attack school bus Khuzdar attack School van attack

Comments

200 characters

UNICEF condemns attack

PSDP budget proposals against indicative ceiling reviewed

Pakistan has $2.5bn surplus in trade with US: Aurangzeb

April FCA: PD seeks Rs1.27/unit positive adjustment

APTMA for removing yarn & fabric from ambit of EFS

Wang, Dar discuss Kashmir dispute, CPEC

Trilateral cooperation: CPEC to be extended to Afghanistan

Ministry launches strategy to regulate digital assets

FBR endorses viewpoint of Senate panel: Undue taxation relocating businesses to Dubai

India’s IWT abeyance action a move aimed at destroying Pakistan’s agriculture, Senate body told

Khuzdar attack on school van: Forces vow to ‘relentlessly pursue’ culprits

Read more stories