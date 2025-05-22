PM says decision to promote COAS made ‘independently’ by him

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the decision to promote Army Chief Gen Syed Asim Munir to field marshal was made “independently” by him – brushing off speculation that ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif was influencing key decisions.

“This was my own decision,” the prime minister told a select group of journalists, although he acknowledged consulting Nawaz Sharif on “key matters.”

He then shifted focus to regional affairs, emphasising that war is not a solution to problems. “Wars end with one side winning and the other losing,” he said, “but lasting peace is the guarantee of a prosperous future.”

Sharif confirmed that any future talks between Pakistan and India would be led by the national security advisers of both countries.

In Pakistan’s case, that role is currently held by Lt Gen Asim Malik, the serving director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Notably, Sharif is the first Pakistani prime minister to appoint a serving ISI chief as the national security adviser, a post traditionally held by civilians.

Addressing reports of possible talks between Pakistan and India to be held in Saudi Arabia – with mediation by the United States and Saudi Arabia – he clarified that New Delhi has not yet agreed or expressed willingness to engage in dialogue in a third country.

He added that if talks do take place, the agenda would include issues such as water, Kashmir, trade, and terrorism.

