April FCA: Power Division seeks Rs1.27/unit positive adjustment

ISLAMABAD: Power Division has sought a positive adjustment of Rs 1.27 per unit in electricity tariffs for April 2025 to recover Rs 13 billion under the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism for consumers of Distribution Companies (Discos).

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) will hold a public hearing on CPPA-G’s request on May 29, 2025.

According to data submitted to Nepra, total electricity generation in April 2025 stood at 10,513 GWh— an increase of 22.9 percent compared to 8,639 GWh in April 2024. The overall basket price of electricity during April 2025 was Rs 9.9197 per unit, with the total cost of generation recorded at Rs 104.288 billion.

According to data submitted to Nepra, in April 2025, hydel generation recorded an increase of 11.4 per cent to 2,306 GWh in April 2025 as compared to 2070 Gwh in April 2024.

Power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 1,525 GWh in April 2025 which was 14.51 percent of total generation at a price of Rs 11.2115 per unit against 881 GWh in April 2024 price of which was Rs 15.2284 per unit. It shows an increase of 73 per cent in local coal generation.

Generation of 1,054 GWh was generated from imported coal at Rs 16.6062 per unit (10.02 percent) against only 21 GWh in April 2024 at a price Rs 22.8405 per unit Generation from RFO was 83 Gwh at Rs 28.7679 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 842 GWh (8.01 percent) at Rs 11.8166 per unit against 975 Gwh in April 2024 at a price of Rs 13.2535 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 2,157 GWh (20.52 percent of total generation) at Rs 24.2632 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 1,882 GWh at Rs 2.1038 per unit (17.91 percent of total generation) against 2,043 GWh in April 2024 showing a decrease of 7.9 per cent and electricity imported from Iran was 32 GWh at Rs 25.3465 per unit.

Power generation from baggasse recorded 37 GWh at a price calculated at Rs 5.9822 per unit. The energy generated from wind was recorded at 478 GWh, 4.55 percent of total generation and solar at 115 GWh, 1.10 percent of total generation in April 2025.

The total energy generated was 10, 513 GWh, against 8,639 GWh in April 2024, showing an increase of 22.9 per cent at a basket price of Rs 9.9197 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 104.288 billion. However, with proposed previous negative adjustment of Rs 11.397 billion and sale of electricity IPPs at (negative Rs 1.648 billion) net electricity delivered to Discos in April 2025 was 10,196 GWh at a rate of Rs 8.9488 per unit, total price of which was Rs 91.243 billion.

Since in April 2025, net delivered electricity was 10,196 GWh against 8,375 GWh in corresponding month of 2024, showing a growth of 21.7 percent.

CPPA-G argued that since reference fuel charges for April 2025 were Rs 7.6803 per unit while actual fuel charges were Rs 8.9488 per unit; hence, positive adjustment of Rs 1.2685 per unit be granted.

