Field Marshal honors sacrifices of martyrs

RAWALPINDI: A special Guard of Honour ceremony was held at the Martyrs’ Monument in GHQ to honour Field Marshal Asim Munir, following his elevation to the highest military rank.

According to ISPR, Field Marshal Munir laid a floral wreath at the monument and offered prayers, paying tribute to the martyrs. He dedicated the prestigious title to the people of Pakistan, the armed forces, civil and military institutions, law enforcement agencies, and especially to the martyrs and veterans.

The federal cabinet had approved his promotion to Field Marshal a day earlier.

