Trilateral cooperation: CPEC to be extended to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad, Beijing and Kabul have agreed to deepen Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation and extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan.

Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Member of the CPC Political Bureau and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi, and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi, held an informal 5th trilateral meeting in Beijing on Wednesday, said Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson in a statement here.

The three foreign ministers reaffirmed trilateral cooperation as a vital platform to promote regional security and economic connectivity. They discussed enhancing diplomatic engagement, strengthening communications, and taking practical steps to boost trade, infrastructure, and development as key drivers of shared prosperity.

China has also expressed support for Pakistan and Afghanistan in safeguarding their territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national dignity.

The ministers underscored their shared commitment to countering terrorism and fostering stability and development in the region.

It was agreed that the 6th Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will be held in Kabul at an early, mutually convenient date.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister met with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi in Beijing Wednesday.

The two recalled Ishaq Dar’s recent visit to Kabul and welcomed positive momentum in bilateral ties, including enhanced diplomatic engagement, trade, and transit facilitation. Both neighbouring nations have agreed to work together to advance mutual interests, including in the domains of trade, transit, connectivity and security.

Dar met in Beijing with Member of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi.

The meeting was marked by traditional warmth and cordiality — hallmarks of the Pakistan-China friendship. The two leaders held in-depth discussions on a wide range of topics, including the prevailing situation in South Asia, various facets of bilateral relations, and cooperation at multilateral fora.

Welcoming the DPM/ FM to Beijing, Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasised that China regards Pakistan as an ironclad friend and all-weather strategic partner. He expressed China’s desire to elevate bilateral relations to new heights of cooperation and collaboration. Commending Pakistan’s resolute stance in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, he affirmed that China would continue working jointly with Pakistan to promote regional peace, development, and stability. Foreign Minister Wang Yi also reiterated that as iron-brother, China would always support Pakistan’s sovereignty, integrity and path to development.

The two sides reviewed various dimensions of the Pakistan-China relationship and expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral ties. They resolved to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, ICT, agriculture, industrialisation, and other key sectors. Both sides underscored the importance of CPEC for enhancing regional connectivity and economic development, and expressed satisfaction at the steady progress of CPEC Phase-II. They also underscored the emerging opportunities for win-win cooperation, especially through the new avenue of third party participation in CPEC projects.

Reuters adds: Pakistan said on Wednesday it had agreed to deepen trade and investment with China, days after the end of a deadly conflict with India that Beijing urged should be resolved through dialogue.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met his counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Tuesday.

China welcomes and supports efforts by Pakistan and India to handle their differences through dialogue and to achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

Wang told Dar that China will support Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

Apart from maintaining close communication, the two countries agreed to more cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, industrialization, and other sectors, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.

