Local Bodies Bill: Punjab PA Speaker, govt members express reservations

LAHORE: During the Punjab Assembly session, on Wednesday Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and government members expressed reservations over the existing Local Bodies Bill. Lawmakers argued that the new Local Government Bill would effectively dismantle grassroots governance. Meanwhile, the assembly approved 14 bills, including the Punjab Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The Punjab Assembly swiftly approved 14 bills in a single session amid the opposition's absence, with the government securing majority votes despite only 50 members being present. Key legislation passed included the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2025 (Bills No. 25, 43, 45), The Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2025, Punjab Workers Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill 2025*, Companies’ Profits (Workers’ Participation) (Amendment) Bill 2025, Stamp (Amendment) Bill 2025, Provincial Employees’ Social Security (Amendment) Bill 2025, Punjab Arms (Amendment) Bill 2025, Punjab Judicial Academy (Amendment) Bill 2025, Punjab Fertilizer Control Bill 2025, Police Order (Amendment) Bill 2025, and Punjab Financial Advisory Services Bill 2025.

In an unusual move, assembly rules were suspended to fast-track the Anti-Terrorism Punjab (Amendment) Bill 2025, which was also passed by majority vote. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman moved the motion to suspend the rules, citing public interest.

The assembly unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the cowardly terrorist attack in Khuzdar, Balochistan. The resolution, presented by Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, expressed strong condemnation and demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

Provincial Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari addressed the house, stating that the attack was orchestrated by "the same proxies of India" that recently faced defeat in Pakistan. She emphasized that these proxies, acting on India’s orders, continue to carry out cowardly acts in Balochistan and other parts of the country.

Bukhari extended condolences on behalf of the Punjab government, Chief Minister Punjab, and the assembly, noting that the victims were children who were simply heading to school for a better future. She revealed that the Punjab Chief Minister had contacted his Balochistan counterpart to offer condolences and assurances of full support.

Bukhari asserted that Operation Bunyan-um Marsoos must not end, as it is crucial to eliminating these proxy threats. Meanwhile, a ceremony honouring Field Marshal Asim Munir was cancelled in light of the Khuzdar tragedy.

Following the completion of the agenda, the Punjab Assembly session was adjourned indefinitely.

The Punjab Assembly session commenced one hour and fifty-five minutes late under the chairmanship of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. Before the question hour on the Local Government Department, led by Provincial Minister Zeeshan Rafiq, Syed Zulqarnain Ali Shah raised a point of order, stating, "Our brave Pakistan Army has defeated the deceitful Indian forces. Millions sacrificed their lives when Pakistan was created. Yesterday, children were martyred in the Khuzdar terror attack. India is funding traitors to destabilize Pakistan through terrorism. We must unite—Pakistan now needs a strong military more than ever."

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan responded, "Our armed forces have humiliated India, and the entire nation stands with them. The rank of Field Marshal was also conferred as a tribute to their sacrifices." However, following the recent terrorist incident, ceremonies at the Presidency and other official events have been postponed.

The Speaker further urged members to actively support the "Suthra Punjab" (Clean Punjab) program, calling it a "revolutionary step by the government."

He emphasized, "This initiative marks the first time development has been directed toward rural areas—members must play their role in further improving this project."

Responding to a query from Amjad Ali Javed, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan acknowledged concerns about government vehicles becoming unusable, asking, *Why do vehicles deteriorate completely? Why aren't they auctioned off in time?" Provincial Minister Zeeshan Rafiq clarified that "no new vehicles have been purchased for the Local Government Department since 2008.”

The session grew contentious when MPA Ahmad Iqbal raised an objection, stating, "When I visit my constituency, the contractors of the 'Suthra Punjab' (Clean Punjab) program refuse to cooperate. The Assistant Commissioner even claims the contractor isn’t working because of me. Am I a sanitary inspector, an administrator, or a lawmaker?"

The Speaker intervened, reminding members that *"this House is where you hold ministers accountable."

The Provincial Minister for Local Government defended the Suthra Punjab initiative, stating, "The program has just begun. You can ask the government how much has been spent on the planned projects. Resources are now being directed toward rural areas."

However, reservations over the new Local Government Bill dominated discussions, with several lawmakers expressing concerns.

Speaker Khan openly criticized the bill, stating, "I myself have objections—it seems this bill prioritizes Deputy Commissioners over public representatives."

Provincial Minister Zeeshan Rafiq dismissed the criticism, calling it "misguided perception."

MPA Ahmad Iqbal countered, "I stand by my claim: this bill will bury local governments."* Rafiq insisted there was "no truth to these allegations."

Amjad Ali Javed remarked sarcastically, "Suthra Punjab is closer to our stomachs than our hearts,"* prompting the Speaker to reveal his personal involvement in the cleanliness drive: "During Ramadan, I personally carried brooms, cleaned streets, and broke my fast with sanitation workers."

The session highlighted deepening divisions over governance reforms, with the Speaker urging transparency while lawmakers demanded greater accountability in local administration.

The opposition's questions were disposed of due to their absence in the house, with the Speaker stating that the opposition benches were empty during an important legislative session. The opposition, led by Opposition Leader Ahmed Khan Bhachhar, is currently present in Islamabad.

