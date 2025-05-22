AIRLINK 161.80 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.79%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-22

KPT holds awareness course on cyber security

Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2025 06:08am

KARACHI: In the wake of a recent cyber-attack on the official "X" account of Karachi Port Trust (KPT), it launched a two-day awareness course titled "Assessment of Network and Cyber Security Threats" to further strengthen its cyber security and help prevent future incidents.

The timing of this course is particularly significant in light of the recent cyber-attack on KPT’s official "X" (formerly Twitter) account on May 9, 2025, reportedly carried out by Indian hackers. The attackers compromised the account and posted false information, falsely claiming that Karachi Port had sustained damage from an Indian assault. Although the account was promptly recovered and the misleading content removed, the incident underscored the urgent need for enhanced cyber security measures-making this training course a timely and necessary initiative.

According to KPT officials, the two-day awareness course on "Assessment of Network and Cyber Security Threats" kicked off at the KPT Staff College on Wednesday. Organised by the Management Information Systems (MIS) Department, the course has drawn strong participation from various departments within KPT, highlighting the organization's commitment to enhancing its cyber security posture.

During the course, participants engaged in discussions on the myriad vulnerabilities and threats that individuals and organisations face in the digital landscape. Experts shared valuable insights on safety measures and precautions to mitigate these risks, equipping participants with the knowledge to navigate the online world more securely.

Officials say that the said incident underscores the growing threat of cyber-attacks, especially in the context of the current geopolitical environment as the government’s websites and official social media handles have become increasingly vulnerable to such threats. They further told Business Recorder that by investing in the training and development of its employees, KPT aims to stay ahead of the curve in terms of cyber security and protect its digital assets from malicious activities.

The course serves as a testament to the organization's dedication to cyber security and its commitment to creating a safer online environment for its operations, he added.

The awareness course is a proactive step by KPT to bolster its defences and prepare its staff to tackle potential cyber threats effectively.

