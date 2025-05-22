AIRLINK 162.00 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.92%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
CNERGY 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
FCCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
FLYNG 52.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 141.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.24%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
MLCF 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
OGDC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.12%)
PACE 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
PAEL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PIAHCLA 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.38%)
PPL 175.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.35%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.63%)
SSGC 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
SYM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
TRG 63.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
WAVESAPP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
BR100 12,870 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 38,197 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 120,344 Increased By 412.9 (0.34%)
KSE30 36,748 Increased By 150.9 (0.41%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-22

Excise dept to go solar, slash electricity bills

Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2025 06:08am

LAHORE: The excise department has devised a plan to reduce its electricity bills and office rent expenses by installing solar systems in its offices.

According to excise officials, two major offices in Lahore, including the Director General (DG) Excise Office and Farid Court House, will be equipped with solar systems.

The department plans to establish seven new offices across Punjab with two regional offices in Lahore. The new offices will be set up in Lahore's Region B and Region D, Gujrat Region, and four new districts. The installation of solar systems and construction of new offices are expected to save the department crores of rupees in electricity bills.

The excise department will request funds for installing solar systems in more offices in the upcoming fiscal year. The DG Excise has submitted a summary to the government for the construction of offices and installation of solar systems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

power sector electricity bills solar systems Punjab Excise Department solar installations

Comments

200 characters

Excise dept to go solar, slash electricity bills

PSDP budget proposals against indicative ceiling reviewed

Pakistan has $2.5bn surplus in trade with US: Aurangzeb

April FCA: PD seeks Rs1.27/unit positive adjustment

APTMA for removing yarn & fabric from ambit of EFS

Wang, Dar discuss Kashmir dispute, CPEC

Trilateral cooperation: CPEC to be extended to Afghanistan

Ministry launches strategy to regulate digital assets

FBR endorses viewpoint of Senate panel: Undue taxation relocating businesses to Dubai

India’s IWT abeyance action a move aimed at destroying Pakistan’s agriculture, Senate body told

Khuzdar attack on school van: Forces vow to ‘relentlessly pursue’ culprits

Read more stories