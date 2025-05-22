Excise dept to go solar, slash electricity bills

LAHORE: The excise department has devised a plan to reduce its electricity bills and office rent expenses by installing solar systems in its offices.

According to excise officials, two major offices in Lahore, including the Director General (DG) Excise Office and Farid Court House, will be equipped with solar systems.

The department plans to establish seven new offices across Punjab with two regional offices in Lahore. The new offices will be set up in Lahore's Region B and Region D, Gujrat Region, and four new districts. The installation of solar systems and construction of new offices are expected to save the department crores of rupees in electricity bills.

The excise department will request funds for installing solar systems in more offices in the upcoming fiscal year. The DG Excise has submitted a summary to the government for the construction of offices and installation of solar systems.

