PTI’s Nov 26 protest: ATC indicts suspect for running over Rangers personnel with vehicle

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday indicted the suspect who had allegedly ran over the Rangers personnel with a vehicle during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) November 26 protest.

ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, framed charges against the suspect Muhammad Hashim Abbasi.

The accused pleaded not guilty and intended to contest the case. Prosecution has so far submitted a challan only pertaining to Abbasi. The court summoned prosecution witnesses during the next hearing to be held on June 4.

The accused appeared before the court along with his legal team. The case registered at the Ramna police station under Section 302 (murder), Section 324 (murder attempt) Section 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), Section 114 (abettor present when offence is committed), and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, besides 7ATA of Anti-Terrorism Act.

PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Omar Ayub, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Salman Akram Raja, Zulfi Bukhari, Hammad Azhar, Raoof Hassan, and other leadership have been nominated in the First Information Report (FIR).

The FIR alleged that the PTI founding chairman continuously issued instructions to the party leadership, his wife Bushra Bibi, Gandapur and his sister Aleema Khan for making all-out efforts to get him released from jail and they could set anything on fire or kill anyone for this purpose.

