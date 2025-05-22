AIRLINK 161.94 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.88%)
BOP 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
FCCL 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
FLYNG 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.35%)
HUBC 141.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
MLCF 76.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
OGDC 213.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
PACE 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
PAEL 44.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
PPL 175.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.12%)
PRL 33.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PTC 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
SEARL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
SSGC 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.74%)
SYM 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TRG 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
WAVESAPP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
BR100 12,870 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 38,197 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 120,250 Increased By 318.9 (0.27%)
KSE30 36,726 Increased By 129.2 (0.35%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-22

At least 25 hurt as train derails near F’bad

NNI Published May 22, 2025 Updated May 22, 2025 06:30am

FAISALABAD: As many as 25 passengers including the train driver and his assistant sustained multiple injuries in collision with the tractor-trolley during wee hours in the area of Sahianwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the passenger train, Shalimar Express, was en route from Faisalabad to Lahore around 4 a.m. when it collided with a bricks-loaded tractor-trolley stranded at an unmanned railway crossing near Chak No.142-RB Chuti Ghartal.

The trolley had reportedly run out of fuel and was stuck on the tracks. The accident caused the train to derail with two coaches, veering off the track and coming to rest approximately one kilometer away from the collision site.

Local police and rescue teams rushed to the spot after receiving an alert to rescue the passengers.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid to several injured on-site in addition to shifting critically wounded to THQ Hospital Chak Jhumra for further medical treatment.

In the aftermath, rail traffic between Sahianwala and Salarwala was completely suspended due to damage to the railway track and all services from Faisalabad to Lahore and Wazirabad were halted indefinitely.

The tractor-trolley driver fled the scene but local police have taken both the tractor and trolley into custody.

Receiving information, CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar also took serious notice of the incident and directed senior police officials to reach the site and coordinate with Pakistan Railways authorities.

Hence, a joint investigation was currently underway. Railway authorities were assessing the damage and working to restore operations at the earliest possible time, police added.

faisalabad Punjab police Rescue teams train accident Shalimar Express

Comments

200 characters

At least 25 hurt as train derails near F’bad

PSDP budget proposals against indicative ceiling reviewed

Pakistan has $2.5bn surplus in trade with US: Aurangzeb

April FCA: PD seeks Rs1.27/unit positive adjustment

APTMA for removing yarn & fabric from ambit of EFS

Wang, Dar discuss Kashmir dispute, CPEC

Trilateral cooperation: CPEC to be extended to Afghanistan

Ministry launches strategy to regulate digital assets

FBR endorses viewpoint of Senate panel: Undue taxation relocating businesses to Dubai

India’s IWT abeyance action a move aimed at destroying Pakistan’s agriculture, Senate body told

Khuzdar attack on school van: Forces vow to ‘relentlessly pursue’ culprits

Read more stories