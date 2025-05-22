AIRLINK 161.75 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.76%)
JI condemns Khuzdar terror attack

Recorder Report Published May 22, 2025 Updated May 22, 2025 08:15am

KARACHI: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh, Kashif Saeed Sheikh and of provincial legislator, Muhammad Farooq on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Khuzdar, Balochistan, which claimed six lives, including three schoolgirls.

Terming the targeting of innocent children as a crime against humanity, Sheikh expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life. “Those who attack children in the name of terrorism are murderers of all humanity,” he stated.

He questioned the effectiveness of security measures in the city, noting, “Half the city is occupied by military and FC cantonments—how did the terrorists reach the city center? This incident, despite tight security, reflects a clear failure of the departments.”

Sheikh highlighted the worsening situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to ongoing terrorist violence and pointed to unrest in Sindh over perceived injustices and exploitation of resources. He emphasized that Pakistan belongs to all four provinces equally, warning that “mere accusations are not enough—we must take practical steps to counter conspiracies and ensure national security.”

He also accused neighbouring India of being involved in acts of terrorism in Pakistan, stating, “From the inception of Pakistan to the current wave of violence in Balochistan, India, backed by Israel, has continued to conspire against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. A wounded India will not remain silent.”

Member of the Sindh Assembly, Muhammad Farooq echoed the condemnation, describing the attack as “the height of cruelty.” He expressed heartfelt sympathy with the victims’ families and demanded that the government and security agencies take effective measures to protect citizens’ lives and property.

He also alleged the involvement of India and other anti-state foreign elements in destabilizing Pakistan. Both leaders called for vigilance and a unified national response to counter ongoing threats and secure peace in the country.

