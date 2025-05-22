Business community congratulates COAS on promotion

KARACHI: Business and industrial community have extended heartfelt congratulations to Army Chief General Asim Munir on Promotion to Field Marshal Rank.

The President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Junaid Naqi, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on his elevation to the prestigious and highest military rank of Field Marshal. “The promotion to Field Marshal is a historic moment. Army Chief Asim Munir becomes only the second military leader in Pakistan’s history to be conferred this highest honour, reflecting the will and admiration of the people,” said Naqi.

He noted that the successful execution of recent military operations “Operation Haq” and “Bunyan-um Marsoos” under Field Marshal Asim Munir’s command were strategically remarkable and instrumental in uniting a divided nation. “His elevation to Field Marshal is well-deserved recognition of his exceptional military leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to national defence during some of the most critical challenges in our history.”

Naqi further stated that Field Marshal Munir’s leadership had not only ensured tactical victories on the battlefield but also enhanced Pakistan’s image on the global stage. “His guidance during difficult times has dealt severe blows to adversaries and raised the morale of the nation,” he said. He commended the valour of every soldier who took part in Operation Haq, emphasizing that from the army chief to the frontline troops, all showed immense bravery and gave a strong response to cross border aggression. “The courage and sacrifices of our armed forces have been recognized globally, and this historic promotion sends a clear message to our enemies.”

Junaid Naqi also welcomed the announcement of top civil awards for the martyrs and veterans of Operation Haq, saying, “Nations that honour their heroes never fade. Recognizing these brave souls is both timely and necessary.”

Expressing optimism, the KATI President concluded, “We are confident that under the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Pakistan Armed Forces will achieve even greater stability and success, and continue to safeguard the nation’s integrity and future.”

The President of North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI), Faisal Moiz Khan, along with NKATI members Shabbir Ismail, Naeem Haider, Akhtar Ismail, Ahmer Lone, Farooq Khatoora, Asghar Hussain, Younus Khameesani, Tariq Rasheed, and Syed Yasir Ali paid tribute to General Syed Asim Munir, who has become the second Field Marshal in Pakistan’s history and the first ever during a democratic era after 66 years. They stated that this is not only an honour for General Asim Munir but also a great achievement for the entire nation, especially the business community.

Faisal Moiz Khan, President of NKATI, remarked that the promotion of General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal is more than a military honour; it is a national tribute to a leader who remained steadfast and demonstrated remarkable performance during one of the most critical periods in Pakistan’s history. He stated that during the recent conflict with India, General Asim Munir’s decisive leadership elevated Pakistan’s stature and earned it unmatched respect and dignity on the international stage. He added that on the night of May 7, 2025, India launched an unprovoked and unjustified military attack, violating Pakistan’s sovereignty.

In that dark hour, General Asim Munir led the defense of the country with unparalleled courage, bravery, clarity of thought, and determination. He initiated the military operation after Fajr prayer and concluded it successfully by Asr prayer. Under his command, the armed forces responded swiftly, cohesively, and with great readiness, effectively neutralizing the enemy’s objectives and ensuring the defense of Pakistan’s territorial integrity.

Faisal Moiz Khan said that the honour of being named Field Marshal is a collective acknowledgment by the government, the cabinet, and the entire nation of General Syed Asim Munir’s exemplary courage in uniting all three branches of the armed forces under a unified war strategy; leading to a historic and dignified victory.

NKATI officials and members also appreciated the decision to extend the services of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu even after the completion of his term, and they congratulated him on this well-deserved continuation.

President of the Pakistan Business Forum (Karachi Region), Malik Khuda Bakhsh, congratulated Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the rank of Field Marshal, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu on the extension of his tenure. He stated that General Asim Munir has achieved this distinguished position through his hard work, professional expertise, and immense capabilities. He said that the effective planning, strategy, and success of Operation Bunyan al-Marsus, especially during the war against India, is a historic achievement of Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Pakistan’s great commander, General Syed Asim Munir, secured a historic victory in the recent Pakistan-India war. The rank of Field Marshal is recognition of his dedicated services for the defense of the nation.

He further stated that the entire nation, including the business community, values and appreciates the services of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for the protection of national security and sovereignty. They are confident that under his leadership, the Pakistan Army will reach new heights and achieve further successes.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh emphasized that General Syed Asim Munir’s promotion to Field Marshal is not just an honour, but also a gesture of gratitude from the nation for his unforgettable services, which have raised Pakistan’s flag high across the world.

He said that Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu has taken Pakistan’s air defense to new heights and created a new history. Due to his successful military strategies, Pakistan has dealt heavy blows to the enemy, enhancing the prestige and honour of the Pakistan Air Force globally. Today, Pakistan’s defense is impregnable, and the entire nation pays tribute to the armed forces.

