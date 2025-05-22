AIRLINK 161.75 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.76%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-22

LHC disposes of contempt plea against IGP

Recorder Report Published May 22, 2025

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday disposed of a contempt of court petition against Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) police filed by an inspector police Nasir Abbas for delaying his promotion.

Earlier, a law officer submitted a report on behalf of IGP and contended that the name of the petitioner has been added to the seniority list for considering his promotion.

The court disposed of the petition after the petitioner’s counsel expressed his satisfaction over the report.

