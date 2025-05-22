LHC disposes of contempt plea against IGP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday disposed of a contempt of court petition against Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) police filed by an inspector police Nasir Abbas for delaying his promotion.

Earlier, a law officer submitted a report on behalf of IGP and contended that the name of the petitioner has been added to the seniority list for considering his promotion.

The court disposed of the petition after the petitioner’s counsel expressed his satisfaction over the report.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025